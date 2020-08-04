Audit finds daughter of dead pensioner got more than $75,000 in improper payments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is pledging to expand the city's efforts to verify its pensioners are still alive, after a recent state audit found the daughter of a deceased beneficiary collected more than $75,000 in improper pension payments over a five-year period.

According to the State Board of Accounts, Pamela Westphal never notified the city of her mother's June 21, 2015, death, which meant direct deposits of spousal pension benefits earned by her late husband, a Michigan City police officer, never stopped.

Between 2015 and 2019, records show Westphal's deceased mother received a total of $75,399.31 in payments from the police pension fund, of which Westphal transferred $65,325 from her mother's bank account to her account, and spent an additional $4,779.76 directly from her mother's account, including monthly withdrawals to a fitness facility.

The State Board of Accounts is demanding Westphal repay the ill-gotten pension funds, along with $2,800.12 in audit investigation costs, for a total of $78,199.43.

Auditors also have provided their findings to Indiana's attorney general, the LaPorte County prosecutor and the Michigan City Police Department, which has opened its own investigation into the police pension fund payments, according to the July 27 audit report.