Audit finds daughter of dead pensioner got more than $75,000 in improper payments

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is pledging to expand the city's efforts to verify its pensioners are still alive, after a recent state audit found the daughter of a deceased beneficiary collected more than $75,000 in improper pension payments over a five-year period.
According to the State Board of Accounts, Pamela Westphal never notified the city of her mother's June 21, 2015, death, which meant direct deposits of spousal pension benefits earned by her late husband, a Michigan City police officer, never stopped.
Between 2015 and 2019, records show Westphal's deceased mother received a total of $75,399.31 in payments from the police pension fund, of which Westphal transferred $65,325 from her mother's bank account to her account, and spent an additional $4,779.76 directly from her mother's account, including monthly withdrawals to a fitness facility.
The State Board of Accounts is demanding Westphal repay the ill-gotten pension funds, along with $2,800.12 in audit investigation costs, for a total of $78,199.43.
Auditors also have provided their findings to Indiana's attorney general, the LaPorte County prosecutor and the Michigan City Police Department, which has opened its own investigation into the police pension fund payments, according to the July 27 audit report.
To date, Westphal has not been charged with a crime in connection with the pension payments, according to court records.
The State Board of Accounts said Michigan City was at least partly to blame for the erroneous payments because the city lacked sufficient oversight and monitoring of the police pension fund.
Specifically, the city did not have effective controls in place to verify the continuing existence and eligibility of its pensioners, relying instead on banks to notify the city when individuals died, the audit said.
In response to the audit, the mayor said Michigan City has begun searching on Google the name of every police pensioner four times a year looking for obituaries.
The city also plans to annually send a "proof of life" form to each pensioner to verify his or her continued eligibility for payments, Parry said.
