Audit finds Gary charter school in financial distress

GARY — Auditors are warning the Steel City Academy charter school in Gary is in significant financial distress and may be unable to continue as a going concern.

School leaders, however, contend they have a plan to address the budget deficit by increasing student enrollment, securing additional revenue, consolidating debt and reducing spending.

An audit by Donovan CPAs, released last week through the State Board of Accounts, found Steel City Academy spent $373,616 more than it collected in revenue during the 2018-19 school year, and plans to spend $415,000 more than it takes in during the current school year.

That would put the school in a precarious financial position because Steel City began the 2019-20 academic year $478,120 in the hole due to prior annual deficiencies, the audit said.

The audit also determined the school's liabilities, as of June 30, 2019, exceeded its current assets by $875,521 — including $214,434 the school withheld for taxes from employee paychecks since 2016 but never remitted to the federal or state government.