Audit finds Gary charter school in financial distress

GARY — Auditors are warning the Steel City Academy charter school in Gary is in significant financial distress and may be unable to continue as a going concern.
School leaders, however, contend they have a plan to address the budget deficit by increasing student enrollment, securing additional revenue, consolidating debt and reducing spending.
An audit by Donovan CPAs, released last week through the State Board of Accounts, found Steel City Academy spent $373,616 more than it collected in revenue during the 2018-19 school year, and plans to spend $415,000 more than it takes in during the current school year.
That would put the school in a precarious financial position because Steel City began the 2019-20 academic year $478,120 in the hole due to prior annual deficiencies, the audit said.
The audit also determined the school's liabilities, as of June 30, 2019, exceeded its current assets by $875,521 — including $214,434 the school withheld for taxes from employee paychecks since 2016 but never remitted to the federal or state government.
In addition, the school is obligated to repay, in full, a $440,000 loan to The Arc of Northwest Indiana in August, with no clear way of doing so, according to the audit. The loan is secured by the school's building at 2650 W. 35th Ave.
"These factors contribute to a heavy burden of current obligations that the school does not have liquid assets to pay, which therefore raises substantial doubt about the school's ability to continue as a going concern," the audit said.
In response, school leaders told auditors they have an "aggressive recruiting plan" to increase student enrollment, from the 475 students currently in kindergarten through 2nd grade and 7th through 12th grades to 550 students by the 2020-21 school year.
Each new student adds approximately $8,250 to the school's bottom line under the current Indiana school funding formula, providing at least $618,750 in extra state funding if the school hits its enrollment target next year.
School leaders also told auditors they are working to raise additional grant funds from supporters and community organizations, and by working to tell the "Steel City Story" to other potential donors.
In addition, the audit notes Steel City is planning to impose a new athletic fee and book rental fee that together are expected to generate at least $52,000 in revenue from parents and guardians of Steel City students.
Finally, school leaders said they are working to obtain a $750,000 credit line to consolidate existing debt and are focused on reducing non-essential expenses, compensation and benefits "with the goal of a break even budget for the 2020-2021 school year."
According to the audit, the school's charter — granted by the Indiana Charter School Board — expires June 30, 2021, but can be renewed by mutual consent for subsequent years.
Records show Steel City Academy earned an "A" rating from the State Board of Education based on student growth and performance in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.