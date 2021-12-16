Awash in cash, Indiana leaders eye new spending, tax cuts

"We've been very careful with how we've used fiscal resources to this point. And with constantly changing circumstances, we should evaluate all the information before adjusting or adding to our existing commitments."

The governor generally has favored using extra revenue to pay down state debt to free up additional resources in future years, along with investing in major new building projects, including $500 million to improve quality of place in different regions of the state and $400 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility, among other initiatives.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he's inclined to follow the same approach when Hoosier lawmakers return to the Statehouse Jan. 4 for their 10-week annual meeting by postponing any significant financial actions until the 2023 budget session.

"Even amid this positive economic picture, we have the obligation to continue making sustainable spending decisions as we plan for Indiana's future, and I believe those types of discussions will be most appropriate in the context of the next state budget," Mishler said.