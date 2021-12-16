Awash in cash, Indiana leaders eye new spending, tax cuts

The state of Indiana has an unprecedented opportunity to invest billions of dollars in its citizens and infrastructure, permanently reduce taxes, or possibly all of the above.
The State Budget Committee learned Thursday Indiana is poised to collect $3.3 billion in additional tax revenue over the next 18 months compared to the April revenue forecast used by the General Assembly to craft the two-year, $37.4 billion state spending plan.
The bulk of the revenue growth is expected to come in the form of sales tax receipts as Hoosiers begin spending extra money they've accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic when fewer products were available for purchase due to temporary factory shutdowns and supply chain disruptions.
In tandem, the surging stock market and ongoing wage growth at many Indiana companies competing for a limited number of high-quality workers is projected to boost state income tax revenue well above what was anticipated just eight months ago.
"Indiana's impressive fiscal outlook and the economic momentum behind it continue to outpace expectations," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
"This momentum is fueled by so many hardworking Hoosiers and employers who proved their resiliency throughout the pandemic."
The impact of the additional estimated revenue on Indiana's finances, which generally remained in good shape with strong reserves and a structural budget surplus notwithstanding the pandemic, is practically beyond belief.
The state now is projected to end its current budget year on June 30, 2022, with a $2.6 billion annual surplus and a combined reserve balance of $5.1 billion, or 28.9% of annual expenditures.
That reserve balance would be even higher if Indiana did not trigger the automatic taxpayer refund at the end of its 2021 budget year, which requires $545.4 million be returned in the form of $125 payments to every Hoosier adult next spring and another $545.5 million be deposited in a teacher pension account.
For the 2023 budget year that begins July 1, 2022, Indiana is expected to collect $2.1 billion more tax revenue than it's currently scheduled to spend.
The state also is projected to close its books on June 30, 2023, with a reserve balance of $4.1 billion, or 22.1% of spending, even after transferring another $2.6 billion into teacher pensions and setting aside an additional $500 million for future state construction projects.
"Today's revenue forecast is great news and gives us a lot to consider in the months ahead," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"We've been very careful with how we've used fiscal resources to this point. And with constantly changing circumstances, we should evaluate all the information before adjusting or adding to our existing commitments."
The governor generally has favored using extra revenue to pay down state debt to free up additional resources in future years, along with investing in major new building projects, including $500 million to improve quality of place in different regions of the state and $400 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility, among other initiatives.
State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he's inclined to follow the same approach when Hoosier lawmakers return to the Statehouse Jan. 4 for their 10-week annual meeting by postponing any significant financial actions until the 2023 budget session.
"Even amid this positive economic picture, we have the obligation to continue making sustainable spending decisions as we plan for Indiana's future, and I believe those types of discussions will be most appropriate in the context of the next state budget," Mishler said.
Across the rotunda, however, House Republicans appear to be champing at the bit to return the state's revenue windfall to the entities responsible for creating it by immediately reducing the taxes paid by Hoosiers and Indiana businesses.
"We wouldn't be in this strong position without hardworking Hoosiers who showed an unbelievable amount of grit during very challenging times," said state Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
"We're looking at a number of options, including a permanent tax cut that would put money back in the pockets of Hoosier taxpayers."
Democrats have little influence at the Statehouse since they hold just 29 seats in the 100-member House and 11 seats in the 50-member Senate.
But state Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, said Hoosier Republicans should be thanking Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden for enacting the federal COVID-19 measures that helped keep Indiana's economy humming during the pandemic.
"I view this windfall as an opportunity for investment. Our state's human infrastructure has been woefully neglected, and this is not the time for additional unnecessary tax cuts for big corporations," Porter said.
"Instead, we must make major down payments on the people who make up our state — reducing health care disparities for people of color and rural folks who aren’t receiving the quality health care they need; encouraging more people to become educators by increasing teacher pay regularly; helping people free themselves from the burden of student loan debt; (and) allowing our teachers and public servants to have a dignified, full retirement."