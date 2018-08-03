PORTAGE — A bankruptcy case filed last fall involving the Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort development has been dismissed.
That will likely lead the way for other court actions filed last year, including the city of Portage's lawsuit to foreclose on the property, to become active again.
Tony Czapla, a manager for Catalyst Lifestyles, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Oct. 31. About two weeks later, a motion to dismiss the case was filed by managers Todd Thomae and Joshua Sherrard. Thomae and Sherrard claimed in the motion Czapla did not have standing to file for bankruptcy without them.
The judge in the case filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Hammond, James R. Ahler, ruled in favor of Thomae and Sherrard on July 27.
"I am disappointed in the court's decision," Czapla said, adding they will review the court's actions and then take the next step dependent on that review.
Kenneth Manning, of Dyer, attorney for Thomae and Sherrard, declined comment on the case citing administrative matters still pending in the case.
"With the dismissal order, the automatic stay no longer exists," said attorney Shawn Cox of Hodges & Davis in Portage, which represents the Portage Redevelopment Commission.
The RDC filed a foreclosure lawsuit in September when the company failed to make a $600,000 payment on the property purchased from the city.
Catalyst Lifestyles struck a deal with the city's RDC in 2015 to buy 160 acres for $6 million. While they paid $1.2 million toward the property, the $600,000 payment due in June 2017 was never made.
Thomae had also filed a petition for the dissolution of the company last summer and asked that what assets are remaining be placed in the hands of a receiver. The petition claimed there have been disagreements between the partners and they do "not have sufficient cash or capital to continue any operations or development of the real estate." That lawsuit had also been stayed pending the bankruptcy filing.
Several liens had also been filed against the company for nonpayment.
In April 2016, a ceremony was held on the land on the west side of Ind. 249 and just south of U.S. 12 marking the beginning of construction, with promises that some of the development would be opened by year's end. Instead, aside from moving some earth, there has been no construction.
The highlight of the estimated $75 million development was to be a 165,000-square-foot dome for sporting events and conventions. In addition, plans called for two other domes, each 60,000 square feet, to house a water park and an indoor drive-in theater featuring 40 vintage cars. The development included a 150-room hotel and KOA campground. The proposal also called for a sports medical facility and national rugby training center.