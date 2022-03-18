Bayh son deployed to Europe in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

One of the sons of Evan Bayh, the Democratic former Indiana governor and U.S. senator, is among the American military personnel recently deployed to Europe in response to Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

Beau Bayh, 27, is a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He and his twin brother, Nick Bayh, an intelligence officer for the U.S. Army Reserve, both joined the military in 2018 after graduating from Harvard University.

Evan Bayh tweeted Thursday morning that Beau Bayh was sent to Europe with the Marines "three weeks ago," or immediately after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

An estimated 12,000 U.S.-based troops have deployed to Europe since the Russian invasion, on top of the 80,000 American service members already stationed on the continent, to deter Russia from considering any expansion of its war to NATO member nations.

Evan Bayh said of Beau's deployment: "We are proud of him and all members of our armed forces for defending freedom and opposing tyranny."

"May God be with them," he said.

Beau Bayh campaigned in Gary in 2020 on behalf of unsuccessful Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers, fueling speculation he might seek to follow his father and his grandfather, former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., in Hoosier politics.

Records show, in addition to his military service, Beau Bayh currently is working to earn a Harvard law degree.

