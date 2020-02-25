Be cautious with computer use, Porter County Commissioners warn

“If you’re in county government and you don’t feel this is going to reach you, you’d better be careful, because we’ve had enough,” Good said.

“It’s sort of a slap in the face when this happens. We don’t take it very kindly. I personally am upset,” Good said. “We’re not going to stand for it."

“We’re sitting on millions of dollars in county revenue every year that have to be safeguarded,” Biggs said. “They’re not here to get our road salt, they’re not here to get our asphalt, they’re here to get our money.”

LaPorte County paid about $132,000 last summer to pay a ransom to hijackers who seized control of the county’s computers. Other government agencies and private businesses have been attacked with ransomware as well.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said employees make county data vulnerable “when they’re doing what they shouldn’t be doing in the first place.”

“If it sounds like we’re upset, if it sounds like we’re going to come down heavy-handed, it’s because we are,” Biggs said.

“We’re watching,” Good warned.

