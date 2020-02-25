Be cautious with computer use, Porter County Commissioners warn

VALPARAISO — Porter County commissioners issued a stern warning to employees and elected officials this week to not use the county’s computers inappropriately.
“We’ve been running reports again, and we’ve been having significant amounts of people using the internet for all kinds of things,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
“I can’t imagine getting on the internet and playing games during the day,” Good said.
If employees continue inappropriate actions online, their names will be brought up in a public meeting, Good warned.
The commissioners have taken steps in recent years to tighten cybersecurity. At its Jan. 28 meeting, the board heard additional recommendations to protect the county’s data from hackers. That includes making sure employees don’t leave a door open for hackers to enter the system.
When employees or elected officials go outside the system, “we can’t allow it, because that opens the door for hackers to come in,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said Tuesday.
“We’re going to be looking at our policies, we’re going to be looking at our procedures, we’re going to be looking at another level of things we can do to stop this,” Biggs said. “We’re serious.”
“If you’re in county government and you don’t feel this is going to reach you, you’d better be careful, because we’ve had enough,” Good said.
“It’s sort of a slap in the face when this happens. We don’t take it very kindly. I personally am upset,” Good said. “We’re not going to stand for it."
“We’re sitting on millions of dollars in county revenue every year that have to be safeguarded,” Biggs said. “They’re not here to get our road salt, they’re not here to get our asphalt, they’re here to get our money.”
LaPorte County paid about $132,000 last summer to pay a ransom to hijackers who seized control of the county’s computers. Other government agencies and private businesses have been attacked with ransomware as well.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said employees make county data vulnerable “when they’re doing what they shouldn’t be doing in the first place.”
“If it sounds like we’re upset, if it sounds like we’re going to come down heavy-handed, it’s because we are,” Biggs said.
“We’re watching,” Good warned.