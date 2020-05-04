Beach lawsuit challenges public ownership of shoreline

Within that area, individuals are entitled to access the water for the traditional purposes of navigation, commerce or fishing. The court also said, at a minimum, walking on the beach is a protected public use, and the General Assembly can decide whether to enact "any enlargement of public rights on the beaches of Lake Michigan" — as it did in House Enrolled Act 1385.

The Long Beach Lakefront Homeowners Association appealed the Gunderson ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2018.

The nation's high court turned away the case without comment last February, seemingly leaving the Indiana Supreme Court ruling as the final word on Lake Michigan beach ownership.

Nevertheless, the Porter plaintiffs are asking the federal court in Hammond to bar Indiana from enforcing the Gunderson ruling so they once again can control who uses the beach near their homes.

Their claim is based on property deeds showing ownership extending beyond the lake's ordinary high-water mark and historical records of lakefront land sales that contained property now recognized as state-owned, including land purchased for what now is Indiana Dunes National Park.