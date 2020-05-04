Beach lawsuit challenges public ownership of shoreline

Three town of Porter property owners who claim their holdings include a private beach on Lake Michigan are challenging a new state law that explicitly asserts state ownership of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
House Enrolled Act 1385, signed into law March 21 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, codified the 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling of the Indiana Supreme Court that held Indiana owns — and always has — the land under Lake Michigan and the adjacent shoreline up to the ordinary high-water mark.
That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.
The new law also declares Hoosiers have a right to use the shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan ordinarily is used, and adjacent private property owners are not entitled to exclusive use of the beach or the water.
The Porter plaintiffs — Randall and Kimberley Pavlock, and Raymond Cahnman — argue in court documents filed last month the new statute is an unlawful taking of their lakefront properties without compensation, and the recreational use provision likewise creates an easement on their properties without compensation.
The challenge to the law was made as part of an amendment to the original federal lawsuit filed in December by the Pavlocks and Cahnman seeking to overturn the Gunderson decision, which stemmed from a similar attempt to carve out a private beach on Lake Michigan by Long Beach homeowners.
Federal Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich on Thursday granted the Porter plaintiffs' motion to amend their lawsuit to add the challenge to House Enrolled Act 1385 to their underlying effort to overturn Gunderson.
The state, represented by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., is expected by May 28 to renew its prior motion to dismiss the case. Hill claims the Pavlocks and Cahnman never owned the shoreline below the ordinary high-water mark — no matter what their deeds suggest — and they are not entitled to any compensation for "losing" property Indiana has held title to since statehood in 1816.
That was the Indiana Supreme Court's 4-0 holding in its landmark Gunderson ruling that traced the history of littoral and riparian land rights from ancient English common law, through the U.S. Constitution and into the Indiana Code.
Justice Mark Massa, writing for the unanimous high court, determined that land up to the ordinary high-water mark consistently has been recognized as the exclusive province of the sovereign — be it the queen or king of England or the people of Indiana.
Within that area, individuals are entitled to access the water for the traditional purposes of navigation, commerce or fishing. The court also said, at a minimum, walking on the beach is a protected public use, and the General Assembly can decide whether to enact "any enlargement of public rights on the beaches of Lake Michigan" — as it did in House Enrolled Act 1385.
The Long Beach Lakefront Homeowners Association appealed the Gunderson ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2018.
The nation's high court turned away the case without comment last February, seemingly leaving the Indiana Supreme Court ruling as the final word on Lake Michigan beach ownership.
Nevertheless, the Porter plaintiffs are asking the federal court in Hammond to bar Indiana from enforcing the Gunderson ruling so they once again can control who uses the beach near their homes.
Their claim is based on property deeds showing ownership extending beyond the lake's ordinary high-water mark and historical records of lakefront land sales that contained property now recognized as state-owned, including land purchased for what now is Indiana Dunes National Park.
"The Gunderson decision was an abrupt change in state law that unsettled plaintiffs' property rights. The Indiana Supreme Court ignored not only its own precedent, but Indiana's history," they said in the original lawsuit filed on their behalf by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit property rights organization.
A decision by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa Springmann on the state's motion to dismiss the amended complaint is expected in the second half of the year.
