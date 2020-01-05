MERRILLVILLE — The new year has brought a change in leadership to the Merrillville Town Council.
In his return to the panel, Councilman Rick Bella on Wednesday was selected to serve as the council president for 2020.
He follows Councilman Richard Hardaway, who served as the council president for the last four years.
Bella said there’s a lot happening in Merrillville, and he’s “excited” to lead the panel this year.
“My big goal is to bring everyone together,” Bella said.
He plans to coordinate regular meetings with the different entities in town, including the Merrillville Community Schools, Merrillville Conservancy District and the Independence Hill Conservancy District.
The purpose of the sessions will be to discuss what’s happening with the entities and potential ways they can work together, Bella said.
He said it’s possible the sessions could take place quarterly or biannually.
Bella said he also will focus on transparency.
He plans to use his website, rickbella.com, to update residents on major issues. That includes progress of the community center project on Broadway near 66th Place.
The facility, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center.
Site preparation work already has started at the property, and the facility is expected to open in 2021.
Bella became the council president in a special meeting on Wednesday that took place after all of Merrillville’s elected officials took their oaths of office.
In addition to choosing Bella as the 2020 council president, the panel selected Councilman Leonard White to be the vice president this year.
White, a former member of the Merrillville Stormwater Management Board, is serving his first term on the council.