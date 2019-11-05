MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council will have a new makeup in 2020, but the latest members have experience with Merrillville government.
Democrat Rick Bella is rejoining the council to represent the 5th Ward after his apparent victory over Independent Councilwoman Chrissy Barron.
“I’m very excited to come back and serve,” Bella said Tuesday night.
He said he is thankful for the support he has received from voters, and he feels his background and education helped attract confidence from residents.
“The voters have spoken,” Bella said.
Besides formerly serving as the 5th Ward councilman, Bella was a past member of the town’s Police Commission, Plan Commission and various committees.
Economic development is among his goals when he returns to the council.
Bella said he wants to help with efforts to attract new tenants to vacant commercial buildings in town.
In the 7th Ward, Democrat Leonard White apparently won in a tight race against Independent Keesha Hardaway.
“We pulled it through,” White said.
White, a former member of the town’s Stormwater Utility Board, said he’s looking forward to what’s ahead for Merrillville.
“I want to help,” he said.
White said he is thankful voters have placed their confidence in him, and he expects them to hold him accountable.
Like Bella, White has indicated he wants to focus on addressing vacant and blighted buildings in the community.
He also said he would host community meetings for the 7th Ward residents to express their concerns and learn about what is taking place in the municipality.