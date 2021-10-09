Biden nominates Donnelly to become U.S. ambassador to the Vatican

President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

If confirmed by the Senate, Donnelly will become the first Hoosier to represent the United States at the tiny country located inside the city of Rome, Italy, that's home to — and directly governed by — the pope, on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, also known as the Holy See.

Donnelly is a practicing Roman Catholic and earned his bachelor's and law degrees in South Bend at the University of Notre Dame, one of the premier Catholic higher education institutions in the world.

He previously represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. Donnelly lost his 2018 reelection bid to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and has since worked at the Washington, D.C., law and lobbying firm Akin Gump.

Prior to his Senate tenure, Donnelly served as congressman for eastern Porter County, LaPorte County, and north-central Indiana from 2007 to 2013, and spent four years as a governing board member for Marian High School, a Catholic institution located in Mishawaka.