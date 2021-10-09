Biden nominates Donnelly to become U.S. ambassador to the Vatican

President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.
If confirmed by the Senate, Donnelly will become the first Hoosier to represent the United States at the tiny country located inside the city of Rome, Italy, that's home to — and directly governed by — the pope, on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, also known as the Holy See.
Donnelly is a practicing Roman Catholic and earned his bachelor's and law degrees in South Bend at the University of Notre Dame, one of the premier Catholic higher education institutions in the world.
He previously represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019. Donnelly lost his 2018 reelection bid to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and has since worked at the Washington, D.C., law and lobbying firm Akin Gump.
Prior to his Senate tenure, Donnelly served as congressman for eastern Porter County, LaPorte County, and north-central Indiana from 2007 to 2013, and spent four years as a governing board member for Marian High School, a Catholic institution located in Mishawaka.
Donnelly's nomination as ambassador to the Vatican perhaps takes on extra significance since Biden is just the second Catholic president, following President John F. Kennedy (1961-63) who served prior to the United States establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Holy See.
Biden did not publicly specify his goals for Donnelly's diplomatic service. Donnelly would follow former Ambassador Callista Gingrich, the third wife of former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., in the role.
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party and a former Donnelly staffer, said Hoosier Democrats are proud Donnelly has "this remarkable opportunity to show some 'Hoosier Hospitality' to one of the most sacred and cherished places in our world."
"Senator Joe Donnelly is a man of character, integrity, and faith, and his fundamental belief in the values we cherish as Hoosiers and Americans will make Joe a great fit to serve as Ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican," Schmuhl said.
The Senate is likely to act on Donnelly's nomination by the end of the year.