VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board and Porter County Parks Foundation are jointly paying for the new building to be erected this fall at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. How they will handle the bills, though, remains to be seen.
The Park Board debated the billing issue Thursday night but couldn’t decide how to split the bills.
The board asked its attorney, David Hollenbeck, and the building committee to come up with a recommendation before the board meets again on Oct. 4.
The silo-themed building will house park programs and be available for rentals. It will be able seat more than 100 people. A restroom facility is included, reducing the need for portable toilets at the park.
Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos said bids for the project will be due at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 and will be opened by the building committee an hour later. A notice to bidders should go out soon, he said.
The county’s share of the building’s cost, $200,000, is expected to be reimbursed through an Indiana Department of Natural Resources grant, Lenckos said. The balance, estimated at $275,000, will be paid with foundation money.
Lenckos asked who should write the checks for the foundation’s share of the money.
One solution would be for the foundation to donate the money to the county and have the County Council appropriate that money for the project. Another would be for Chester Inc., the primary contractor, to split the bills between the county and the foundation, depending on whether the work being done falls within the grant guidelines.
“The best audit trail would be for the foundation to write a check to the county,” Hollenbeck said.
But the foundation’s board wants to approve each of the invoices before authorizing payment.
The question needs to be resolved before contracts are awarded, Hollenbeck said, and that will require him to study it more.
Park Board member David Canright suggested the board delegate the issue to the building committee and the attorney.
“Whatever the attorney says, we need to vote on,” Canright said.
In other business, the board voted against authorizing overtime pay for two key employees who worked long hours over the summer when a co-worker quit just before summer camp started. Between the two employees, they worked more than 300 extra hours, Lenckos said.
Lenckos said he was planning to give them compensatory time off until he learned from the auditor’s office and the county’s human resources director that they could be paid overtime.
They will get time off after the board, after much discussion, failed to authorize the overtime.