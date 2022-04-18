Bipartisan effort aims to eradicate lead from public housing across US

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and the two Democratic senators representing Illinois are partnering to protect public housing residents in both states, and across the country, from potential lead contamination in their homes.
The bipartisan group of lawmakers recently filed the "Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act" to give the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) more tools to identify and remediate lead in paint, water pipes and other areas.
The legislation, which is awaiting action by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, directs the HUD secretary to update the agency's Uniform Physical Condition Standards to include inspections for lead in water service lines and other plumbing.
The plan also creates a pilot program to provide federal grants to states and local governments to identify threats posed by lead in drinking water and take steps to protect residents, such as creating a lead service line inventory, testing for lead in the drinking water at child care centers and schools, testing for lead at public water fountains and remediation.
In addition, the measure requires testing for lead in drinking water in conjunction with federal grants awarded to reduce lead-based paint hazards to ensure that when a home with lead-based paint is remediated all potential sources of lead in the home are taken care of at the same time.
"Families shouldn’t have to face the threat of lead contamination in their drinking water or in their homes," Young said.
"That’s why we are reintroducing our bipartisan Get Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act to require HUD to identify and address lead contamination at the source. This must happen to protect the health of Hoosier families and communities across the country."
East Chicago was the site of one of the most lead-contaminated public housing sites in the country until its residents were evicted in 2016 and the West Calumet Housing Complex was demolished.
Records show the neighborhood of three-story apartment buildings and brick duplexes built in the 1970s was contaminated by lead and arsenic discharged into the soil during the 39 years the land previously was home to the U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery (USS Lead).
A $29 million process of replacing the contaminated soil with clean fill is expected to make the site suitable for the future construction of industrial warehouses.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., co-sponsor of the proposal, said that if it's enacted into law it will be a historic stride to get lead out of drinking water in communities across the country and help make sure everyone has access to clean water.
"It's unacceptable that in one of the wealthiest nations in the world, families living in federally assisted housing remain at risk of suffering permanent brain damage as a result of drinking water contaminated with lead," Duckworth said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there's no safe level of lead in a child's blood because childhood lead exposure can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed development and learning problems.
The legislation also is co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and a similar proposal, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is pending in the House.
