Bipartisan effort aims to eradicate lead from public housing across US

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and the two Democratic senators representing Illinois are partnering to protect public housing residents in both states, and across the country, from potential lead contamination in their homes.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers recently filed the "Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act" to give the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) more tools to identify and remediate lead in paint, water pipes and other areas.

The legislation, which is awaiting action by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, directs the HUD secretary to update the agency's Uniform Physical Condition Standards to include inspections for lead in water service lines and other plumbing.

The plan also creates a pilot program to provide federal grants to states and local governments to identify threats posed by lead in drinking water and take steps to protect residents, such as creating a lead service line inventory, testing for lead in the drinking water at child care centers and schools, testing for lead at public water fountains and remediation.

In addition, the measure requires testing for lead in drinking water in conjunction with federal grants awarded to reduce lead-based paint hazards to ensure that when a home with lead-based paint is remediated all potential sources of lead in the home are taken care of at the same time.

"Families shouldn’t have to face the threat of lead contamination in their drinking water or in their homes," Young said.

"That’s why we are reintroducing our bipartisan Get Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act to require HUD to identify and address lead contamination at the source. This must happen to protect the health of Hoosier families and communities across the country."

East Chicago was the site of one of the most lead-contaminated public housing sites in the country until its residents were evicted in 2016 and the West Calumet Housing Complex was demolished.

Records show the neighborhood of three-story apartment buildings and brick duplexes built in the 1970s was contaminated by lead and arsenic discharged into the soil during the 39 years the land previously was home to the U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery (USS Lead).

A $29 million process of replacing the contaminated soil with clean fill is expected to make the site suitable for the future construction of industrial warehouses.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., co-sponsor of the proposal, said that if it's enacted into law it will be a historic stride to get lead out of drinking water in communities across the country and help make sure everyone has access to clean water.

"It's unacceptable that in one of the wealthiest nations in the world, families living in federally assisted housing remain at risk of suffering permanent brain damage as a result of drinking water contaminated with lead," Duckworth said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there's no safe level of lead in a child's blood because childhood lead exposure can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed development and learning problems.

The legislation also is co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and a similar proposal, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is pending in the House.

Download PDF Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act

Times coverage of high lead levels at West Calumet

Times reporters Sarah Reese, Lauren Cross and Carmen McCollum have been following the high lead levels found in the soil at West Calumet. Read all of the coverage here. 

East Chicago can't use rate hike for lead pipe removal
Lake County News
urgent

East Chicago can't use rate hike for lead pipe removal

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — City officials can hike water rates for the first time in more than a decade, increasing annual revenue by about $2.5 million t…

Proposed agreement allows East Chicago to increase water rates
Lake County News
urgent

Proposed agreement allows East Chicago to increase water rates

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The city of East Chicago can increase residents' monthly water bills under a recent agreement with the state's Office of Utilit…

Government: Superfund residents shouldn't get say in court
Lake County News
urgent

Government: Superfund residents shouldn't get say in court

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
The federal government said in a recent legal filing that residents in the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago missed their chance to weig…

Consultant hears residents' Superfund, housing concerns
Lake County News
urgent

Consultant hears residents' Superfund, housing concerns

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The city's new emergency management consultant listened Friday to residents' concerns about the USS Lead Superfund site and pub…

East Chicago offers seniors transportation for lead testing
Lake County News
urgent

East Chicago offers seniors transportation for lead testing

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The city is providing free transportation from the John B. Nicosia Building to the local health department, 100 W. Chicago Ave.…

Many who call Calumet home lament dire turn of events
East Chicago Lead contamination
urgent

Many who call Calumet home lament dire turn of events

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
Flipping through history books about East Chicago, you’ll find records of how an area — once nothing more than a swampy wasteland — in the ear…

Many who call Calumet home lament dire turn of events
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries
enterprise web only editor's pick

Many who call Calumet home lament dire turn of events

  • Updated
The Times interviewed six families who have called East Chicago's West Calumet neighborhood home. 

Gallery: A look back at East Chicago's West Calumet neighborhood
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries
enterprise web only

Gallery: A look back at East Chicago's West Calumet neighborhood

  • Updated
Left in harm's way: Generations exposed to lead
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Left in harm's way: Generations exposed to lead

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Long before Flint, Michigan, thrust its own lead poisoning crisis into the national spotlight, generations of East Chicago chil…

Corruption tainted East Chicago public housing projects
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Corruption tainted East Chicago public housing projects

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
The East Chicago Housing Authority built the West Calumet Housing Complex in the early 1970s with little fanfare, as the authority’s director …

Map: Alarming Blood Lead Level Results
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Map: Alarming Blood Lead Level Results

  • Laura Lane, The Times
  • Updated
More than 20 percent of East Chicago children under age 7 tested between 2005 and 2015 who lived in the western part of the USS Lead Superfund…

TIMELINE: A look at East Chicago's early days, development
East Chicago Lead contamination
web only

TIMELINE: A look at East Chicago's early days, development

  • Updated
Sources: a city publication titled “Twin City Tales” and Arch McKinlay’s “Calumet Roots," EPA, U.S. District Court records, Indiana Supreme Co…

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels

  • Laura Lane, The Times
  • Updated
Chart 4 of 4.

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels

  • Laura Lane, The Times
  • Updated
Chart 1 of 4.

GALLERY: Key figures in East Chicago lead crisis
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries
enterprise web only

GALLERY: Key figures in East Chicago lead crisis

  • Updated
Former East Chicago Housing Authority Executive Director Benjamin Lesniak Jr. testified at the 1976 bribery trial of two of the West Calumet H…

TIMELINE: A look at East Chicago's early days, development
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

TIMELINE: A look at East Chicago's early days, development

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
1881 — Early Region land investor Jacob Forsythe sells 8,000 acres, including the Indiana Harbor and East Chicago areas, to Charles Beatty Ale…

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels

  • Laura Lane, The Times
  • Updated
Chart 2 of 4.

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Interact: Elevated blood lead levels

  • Laura Lane, The Times
  • Updated
Chart 3 of 4.

East Chicago lead crisis: 'Our site is parallel with Flint now'
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

East Chicago lead crisis: 'Our site is parallel with Flint now'

  • Sarah Reese Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has canceled Saturday's scheduled open house for residents to discuss the USS Lead Sup…

EPA cancels East Chicago meeting, cites government shutdown
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

EPA cancels East Chicago meeting, cites government shutdown

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has cancelled Saturday's scheduled open house in East Chicago to discuss the USS Lead …

East Chicago mayor: Elevated lead levels in drinking water for some homes
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

East Chicago mayor: Elevated lead levels in drinking water for some homes

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has discovered elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes in the eastern …

Expert: Low-level lead exposure damaging to kids
Lake County News
urgent

Expert: Low-level lead exposure damaging to kids

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents met Saturday with a leading researcher on environmental toxins, sharing stories of how they played as children in the…

Residents seek $100M against East Chicago companies
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Residents seek $100M against East Chicago companies

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — More than 250 individuals who say they are victims of decades’ worth of “rampant pollution” are seeking $100 million in punitiv…

East Chicago mayor meets with Superfund residents
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

East Chicago mayor meets with Superfund residents

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — In his first public face-to-face meeting with residents since news first broke about dangerously high lead pollution in section…

Seniors test positive for lead at East Chicago's Nicosia building
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Seniors test positive for lead at East Chicago's Nicosia building

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — John B. Nicosia Senior Building residents say they are testing positive for lead and now want the entire building tested.

Visclosky hears Superfund residents' concerns
Lake County News
urgent

Visclosky hears Superfund residents' concerns

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville, met Sunday with more than a dozen residents living in the USS Lead Superfund site, wh…

Video: E.C. protest at City Hall over lead contamination
Digital Exclusives: Video
web only

Video: E.C. protest at City Hall over lead contamination

  • Updated
Group urging Superfund residents to get basements tested
Lake County News
urgent

Group urging Superfund residents to get basements tested

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
Residents living in East Chicago’s USS Lead Superfund site are raising the alarm following the discovery that the level of lead in one residen…

Residents demand help from mayor in lead-tainted East Chicago
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Residents demand help from mayor in lead-tainted East Chicago

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Mayor Anthony Copeland has largely been absent from the public’s eye since news first broke this summer that sections of the ci…

Gallery: East Chicago demonstration at City Hall over lead pollution
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries
enterprise web only

Gallery: East Chicago demonstration at City Hall over lead pollution

  • Updated
Community activists, residents and healthcare advocates upset for the lead pollution in sections of the city marched into the East Chicago's a…

East Chicago steps up home repairs, lead hazard removal
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

East Chicago steps up home repairs, lead hazard removal

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The city’s redevelopment department plans to contract with at least three more project construction managers — aimed at expedit…

250 residents plan lawsuits against East Chicago officials
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

250 residents plan lawsuits against East Chicago officials

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — About 250 current and former West Calumet residents put state, local and federal officials on notice they intend to file a laws…

West Calumet families report move-out delays
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

West Calumet families report move-out delays

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Some residents scheduled to leave the lead- and arsenic-contaminated West Calumet housing project over the weekend are reportin…

Residents ask judge for say in Superfund cleanup deal
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Residents ask judge for say in Superfund cleanup deal

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
Residents in East Chicago’s Calumet neighborhood have asked a federal judge to give them a say regarding an agreement reached in 2014 for an e…

Civil rights deal gives East Chicago residents more time to move
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Civil rights deal gives East Chicago residents more time to move

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Families living at the lead- and arsenic- contaminated West Calumet Housing Complex will have more time to move and no longer h…

Officials renew push for lead testing in East Chicago
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Officials renew push for lead testing in East Chicago

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — A gap in the number of children tested for lead appears to be narrowing, but there’s more work to be done, officials say.

Plea for demolition funds alarms East Chicago residents
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Plea for demolition funds alarms East Chicago residents

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents and community leaders say they are baffled by the city’s recent appeal to the federal government for emergency cash t…

Emergency demo dollars sought for East Chicago housing complex
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Emergency demo dollars sought for East Chicago housing complex

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — As families remain at the West Calumet Housing Complex, city officials are requesting up to $8 million in emergency capital fun…

HUD: No 'hard-and-fast' deadline to move from West Calumet
Lake County News
urgent

HUD: No 'hard-and-fast' deadline to move from West Calumet

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — So far, just 33 of the 332 families at the West Calumet Housing Complex have found a new place to live after the city’s mayor d…

EPA to begin digging in second area of Superfund site
Lake County News
urgent

EPA to begin digging in second area of Superfund site

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. EPA said Thursday it plans to begin excavation work soon in the second of three cleanup zones within the USS Lead Supe…

EPA to re-evaluate cleanup plan for part of Superfund site
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

EPA to re-evaluate cleanup plan for part of Superfund site

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. EPA said Friday it has agreed to re-evaluate cleanup alternatives at the site of a public housing complex slated for d…

East Chicago urges parents to get kids tested for lead
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

East Chicago urges parents to get kids tested for lead

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — A city official said Tuesday only a limited number of children being relocated from the West Calumet Housing Complex so far hav…

Residents aim to represent Superfund site under 'East Chicago Undivided' name
Lake County News
urgent

Residents aim to represent Superfund site under 'East Chicago Undivided' name

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Michael Jacobi did not hold back his frustration Saturday with the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to address the most h…

The EPA works to address concerns as it begins excavation
Lake County News
urgent editor's pick

The EPA works to address concerns as it begins excavation

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The EPA said last week it plans to test four basements in East Calumet to determine if flooding or water seepage has carried an…

Residents of East Chicago Superfund site find their voices
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Residents of East Chicago Superfund site find their voices

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
Sitting on one another’s steps this summer, Martiza Lopez and her neighbors in East Chicago’s Calumet neighborhood have realized they’re not alone.

Parents urged to get kids tested for lead Saturday
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

Parents urged to get kids tested for lead Saturday

  • Times Staff
  • Updated
Residents living in or near the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago have an opportunity to have their blood tested, obtain birth certifica…

Meeting Saturday set for residents in East Chicago Superfund site
Lake County News
urgent

Meeting Saturday set for residents in East Chicago Superfund site

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents living in the lead- and arsenic-contaminated USS Lead Superfund site plan to meet Saturday to continue working on pla…

Community groups question legal ethics in E.C. lead crisis
Lake County News
urgent

Community groups question legal ethics in E.C. lead crisis

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
Community activists have raised questions about the ethical practices of some attorneys representing or looking to represent residents at an E…

EPA to begin cleanup in East Chicago
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

EPA to begin cleanup in East Chicago

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Weather permitting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin cleanup of lead- and arsenic- contaminated soil Sunday …

Questions, concerns raised about East Chicago Housing Authority relocation plan
Lake County News
urgent

Questions, concerns raised about East Chicago Housing Authority relocation plan

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — In a newly released plan to move more than 1,000 residents from lead-contaminated housing, local officials described the reloca…

East Chicago homeowners learn more about EPA cleanup
Lake County News
urgent

East Chicago homeowners learn more about EPA cleanup

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents packed inside the Riley Park Recreational Center on Saturday, eager to ask how the EPA plans to remove lead- and arse…

EPA to meet with East Chicago residents Saturday
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

EPA to meet with East Chicago residents Saturday

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents in areas of the Calumet neighborhood where EPA will soon begin removing lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil will have…

EPA to begin cleanup of soil in East Chicago before deal with firms
East Chicago Lead contamination
urgent

EPA to begin cleanup of soil in East Chicago before deal with firms

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The EPA said Friday it will begin removing soil at a minimum of 20 properties in an area of the Calumet neighborhood where fund…

Lawsuit claims housing discrimination in East Chicago
Lake County News
urgent

Lawsuit claims housing discrimination in East Chicago

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Families suddenly forced to leave the West Calumet Housing Complex have filed a lawsuit, saying, in part, city officials “knew …

Resolutions aimed at helping West Calumet residents OK'd
Lake County News

Resolutions aimed at helping West Calumet residents OK'd

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Housing Authority board approved two resolutions Wednesday intending to help residents of a public housing com…

Lead in East Chicago: Old lead smelter site went unaddressed for years
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

Lead in East Chicago: Old lead smelter site went unaddressed for years

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
Nearly 20 years after an EPA project manager told state and federal health officials about a long-demolished lead smelter that once operated on the site of a public housing complex and elementary school in East Chicago, residents are just learning the full extent and magnitude of the contamination in the land some of them have lived on for generations.

History of the USS Lead Superfund site in E.C.
East Chicago Lead contamination
enterprise web only

History of the USS Lead Superfund site in E.C.

  • Updated
Here's a timeline that takes a look at the lead problems in East Chicago, going all the way back to 1906.

Interact: Lead in West Calumet
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Interact: Lead in West Calumet

  • Laura Lane, Times Digital Producer
  • Updated
This interactive looks at the lead levels in West Calumet. [SOURCE: City of East Chicago, EPA.gov]

Map: Lead in soil at West Calumet
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
web only

Map: Lead in soil at West Calumet

  • Times Staff
  • Updated
Results recently released by the U.S. EPA show alarming lead concentrations in the soil at the West Calumet Housing Complex in East Chicago. […

Reaction to the lead and arsenic problem in West Calumet
Digital Exclusives: Graphics
enterprise web only

Reaction to the lead and arsenic problem in West Calumet

  • Updated
Hoosier lawmakers react to the environmental emergency at at the West Calumet Housing Complex, where residents have been advised to move away …

EDITORIAL: Face time nice, but quest for truth needed in E.C. lead crisis
Editorials
editor's pick urgent

EDITORIAL: Face time nice, but quest for truth needed in E.C. lead crisis

  • The Times Editorial Board
  • Updated
The working people of the Region get it. We all have tight schedules.

Complaint: East Chicago Housing Authority noncompliant with federal law
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Complaint: East Chicago Housing Authority noncompliant with federal law

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Six weeks after first submitting an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to tear down the West C…

Gallery: Times photos of the lead problems in East Chicago
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries
enterprise web only

Gallery: Times photos of the lead problems in East Chicago

  • Updated
VIDEO: High levels of lead, arsenic found in East Chicago
Digital Exclusives: Video
enterprise web only

VIDEO: High levels of lead, arsenic found in East Chicago

  • Matthew Meschede, Times Correspondent
  • Updated
As many as 1,200 residents — about two-thirds of them children — have been told it would be safer if they temporarily relocated from the East …

HUD: More dollars needed for East Chicago residents' relocation
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

HUD: More dollars needed for East Chicago residents' relocation

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development is leaving “no stone unturned” in search of more dollars to move residents…

East Chicago officials accused EPA of 'breaking trust' in lead cleanup
Lake County News
urgent

East Chicago officials accused EPA of 'breaking trust' in lead cleanup

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland accused the EPA in July of breaking the city’s trust by withholding data about the levels of lead and arse…

EDITORIAL: Current, prospective state leaders shamefully absent at E.C. lead crisis
Editorials
editor's pick urgent

EDITORIAL: Current, prospective state leaders shamefully absent at E.C. lead crisis

  • The Times Editorial Board
  • Updated
Compassion shouldn't just be on display when it's politically expedient.

West Calumet residents in limbo over when, where to move
Local News
editor's pick urgent

West Calumet residents in limbo over when, where to move

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Weeks after being told they are living on top of toxic soil, West Calumet Housing Complex residents are learning more about the…

E.C. neighbors hand out moving kits to West Calumet residents
Lake County News
urgent

E.C. neighbors hand out moving kits to West Calumet residents

  • Times Staff
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Barbara Anderson is among the 1,000 residents in the West Calumet public housing complex who are being forced to relocate with …

E.C. residents question Gov. Pence's absence in lead crisis
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. residents question Gov. Pence's absence in lead crisis

  • Sarah Reese Lauren Cross
  • Updated
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence left the campaign trail to visit storm-damaged Kokomo this week, prompting residents and community leaders in East Chi…

Lead cleanup in east Calumet can move forward
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Lead cleanup in east Calumet can move forward

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Work to clean up lead and arsenic in the eastern part of the city’s Calumet neighborhood is expected to move forward as the EPA…

EPA: More Calumet residents to learn of lead results soon
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

EPA: More Calumet residents to learn of lead results soon

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Residents in the eastern-most area of an EPA Superfund site in the Calumet neighborhood will begin hearing this week from the f…

E.C. schools wrestle with fallout from lead problems
Latest Headlines
urgent

E.C. schools wrestle with fallout from lead problems

  • Carmen McCollum
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Lead problems in the West Calumet Housing Complex are creating havoc for the School City of East Chicago, affecting the finance…

PODCAST: Part II of the West Calumet Housing Complex lead contamination story
Byline Podcast
enterprise web only editor's pick

PODCAST: Part II of the West Calumet Housing Complex lead contamination story

  • Andrew Jones and Kale Wilk
  • Updated
We revisit the story of the West Calumet Housing Complex, where residents have been told to relocate because of dangerous lead levels.

EDITORIAL: Time for answers in E.C. lead crisis
Editorials
editor's pick urgent

EDITORIAL: Time for answers in E.C. lead crisis

  • The Times Editorial Board
  • Updated
For most of the summer, we've seen a barrage of information released by federal and local government officials regarding alarming lead levels …

VIDEO: E.C. Superintendent Paige McNulty
Digital Exclusives: Video
enterprise web only

VIDEO: E.C. Superintendent Paige McNulty

  • Jonathan Miano
  • Updated
East Chicago Superintendent Paige McNulty discusses the move of Carrie Gosch Elementary School.

$1.9M released to relocate West Calumet residents; digging on hold
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

$1.9M released to relocate West Calumet residents; digging on hold

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — EPA and city officials said Friday the federal agency will not excavate any soil in the lead- and arsenic-contaminated West Cal…

Use Hoosier budget surplus to fund E.C. lead cleanup
East Chicago Lead contamination
contributed urgent

Use Hoosier budget surplus to fund E.C. lead cleanup

  • Gerald E. Jawor, Hobart
  • Updated
Use Hoosier budget surplus to fund E.C. lead cleanup

Legal team to HUD: Relocation process 'dysfunctional'
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Legal team to HUD: Relocation process 'dysfunctional'

  • Lauren Cross , 219-933-3206
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — In a letter to the head of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, a Chicago-based nonprofit representing a gro…

PODCAST: Part I of the West Calumet Housing Complex lead contamination story
Byline Podcast
enterprise web only editor's pick

PODCAST: Part I of the West Calumet Housing Complex lead contamination story

  • The Times Staff
  • Updated
In East Chicago, residents of the public housing complex live with uncertainty and fear. We talk to some of those residents, the Times reporte…

Lead contamination in E.C., Star Plaza closing and more on this week's podcasts
Local News
editor's pick urgent

Lead contamination in E.C., Star Plaza closing and more on this week's podcasts

  • Times Staff
  • Updated
This week, The Times podcasts dig into two of the largest stories in our area.

Attorneys to East Chicago residents: Know your legal rights
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Attorneys to East Chicago residents: Know your legal rights

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO —Environmental law and housing experts met with West Calumet residents Saturday to advise them of legal rights as they face reloc…

Experts: West Calumet lead levels 'alarming'
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Experts: West Calumet lead levels 'alarming'

  • Lauren Cross
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The majority of properties in the West Calumet Housing Complex registered lead concentrations in the soil exceeding 1,200 parts…

Lake County News
urgent

E.C. man fatally shot at West Calumet complex

  • Times Staff
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was shot and killed late Wednesday in the West Calumet Housing Complex.

EPA to start deep cleaning at West Calumet by week's end
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

EPA to start deep cleaning at West Calumet by week's end

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — EPA officials said Wednesday four families at the West Calumet Housing Complex are preparing to accept the federal agency’s off…

Maldonado elected E.C. council president
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Maldonado elected E.C. council president

  • Paul Czapkowicz Times Correspondent
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO—The City Council has elected Myrna Maldonado, D-1st, its new president.

E.C. School Board approves student transfer
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. School Board approves student transfer

  • Paul Czapkowicz Times Correspondent
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The School Board of the School City of East Chicago on Tuesday officially approved the transfer of students from Carrie Gosch E…

Lawsuit planned over lead contamination at East Chicago complex
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Lawsuit planned over lead contamination at East Chicago complex

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
A Merrillville-based attorney said Tuesday he put East Chicago, its housing authority and its health department on notice that he intends to f…

Carrie Gosch Elementary students relocated over lead fears
East Chicago Lead contamination
editor's pick urgent

Carrie Gosch Elementary students relocated over lead fears

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated
About 430 Carrie Gosch Elementary School students are being moved across East Chicago after high levels of lead and arsenic were found in the …

E.C. board to discuss relocating Carrie Gosch students
Education
urgent

E.C. board to discuss relocating Carrie Gosch students

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The School Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss relocating students from Carrie Gosch Elementary School, the district …

E.C. native seeks moving supplies for West Calumet residents
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. native seeks moving supplies for West Calumet residents

  • Lauren Cross , 219-933-3206
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — A Region native who lived in the city’s West Calumet Housing Complex as a teenager in the late 1990s is now spearheading effort…

Test results reveal high soil-lead levels at West Calumet
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

Test results reveal high soil-lead levels at West Calumet

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — City officials this week released documents showing lead in the soil at nearly every property in the West Calumet Housing Compl…

E.C. Housing Authority: Residents to be awarded relocation vouchers
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. Housing Authority: Residents to be awarded relocation vouchers

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — About 200 residents living in the lead-contaminated West Calumet Housing Complex packed the neighborhood’s community center on …

HUD working to move West Calumet residents to safe housing
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

HUD working to move West Calumet residents to safe housing

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Local and state officials are working to provide tenant-protection vouchers that will allow residents in the West Calumet Housi…

Relocation, contaminated soil worries E.C. residents
Lake County News
urgent editor's pick

Relocation, contaminated soil worries E.C. residents

  • Lauren Cross , 219-933-3206
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Ebyonie Klarich’s 3-year-old daughter Micah has run barefoot countless times through the family’s yard in the city’s West Calum…

E.C. pastor: Lead contamination a 'crisis akin' to Flint
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. pastor: Lead contamination a 'crisis akin' to Flint

  • Lauren Cross , 219-933-3206
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Mothers with young ones who tested positive for lead while living in the city’s West Calumet Housing Complex were among those w…

E.C. wants to demolish housing complex with contaminated soil
Lake County News
editor's pick urgent

E.C. wants to demolish housing complex with contaminated soil

  • Sarah Reese
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Housing Authority wants to demolish all 346 units at the West Calumet Housing Complex and a hearing has been s…

Lake County News
urgent

EPA to remove lead-contaminated soil at E.C. housing complex

  • Lauren Cross , 219-933-3206
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Wednesday the agency is taking action to reduce potential public healt…

