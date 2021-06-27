 Skip to main content
Black bear spotted in southwestern Indiana
A landowner in southern Indiana's Vanderburgh County photographed this black bear on his property early Sunday morning. It's the fourth confirmed black bear sighting in the Hoosier State since 1871.

A southwestern Indiana property owner encountered something rather unusual on his land early Sunday morning — a bear.

Biologists at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are confirming a black bear is present in rural Vanderburgh County, about 16 miles north of Evansville.

"This is Indiana's fourth confirmed black bear," said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. "With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected."

The most recent prior Indiana bear sighting was in 2018 when a motorist struck and injured a bear while driving on Interstate 64 near New Albany.

In 2016, a black bear was confirmed in southern Indiana's Harrison, Washington and Clark counties, and in 2015 a black bear roamed around Michigan City and LaPorte County for several weeks.

That bear came to Indiana from Michigan and was the first verified black bear spotted in the Hoosier State since 1871, according to the DNR.

After initially stealing honey, blueberries, marshmallows and peanut butter on the sly, the Michigan City bear eventually began climbing on porches and pawing at windows of area homes.

The bear was captured and killed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in April 2016 after the bear attempted to break into two homes in Stevensville in the Harbor Country area, about 30 miles from the Indiana state line.

The Indiana DNR says black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. But individuals should refrain from feeding bears, observe them only from a distance, avoid climbing trees near bears, and get away from bears by slowly backing up while waving your arms and shouting.

"Human-bear conflicts can be avoided if you remove or secure potential food sources from your yard," Westrich said. "Bears can smell food from more than a mile away."


