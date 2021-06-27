Black bear spotted in southwestern Indiana

A southwestern Indiana property owner encountered something rather unusual on his land early Sunday morning — a bear.
Biologists at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are confirming a black bear is present in rural Vanderburgh County, about 16 miles north of Evansville.
"This is Indiana's fourth confirmed black bear," said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. "With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected."
The most recent prior Indiana bear sighting was in 2018 when a motorist struck and injured a bear while driving on Interstate 64 near New Albany.
In 2016, a black bear was confirmed in southern Indiana's Harrison, Washington and Clark counties, and in 2015 a black bear roamed around Michigan City and LaPorte County for several weeks.
That bear came to Indiana from Michigan and was the first verified black bear spotted in the Hoosier State since 1871, according to the DNR.
After initially stealing honey, blueberries, marshmallows and peanut butter on the sly, the Michigan City bear eventually began climbing on porches and pawing at windows of area homes.
The bear was captured and killed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in April 2016 after the bear attempted to break into two homes in Stevensville in the Harbor Country area, about 30 miles from the Indiana state line.
The Indiana DNR says black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans. But individuals should refrain from feeding bears, observe them only from a distance, avoid climbing trees near bears, and get away from bears by slowly backing up while waving your arms and shouting.
"Human-bear conflicts can be avoided if you remove or secure potential food sources from your yard," Westrich said. "Bears can smell food from more than a mile away."
Click here to view a larger version of the map.
The saga: Bear sightings in Northwest Indiana
An officer from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 10 snapped this photo of the bear Tuesday night in the Motts …
MICHIGAN CITY | It appears the black bear is wearing out its welcome in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY | A black bear spotted wandering the Michigan City area multiple times this summer was on the prowl again Tuesday night, reporte…
MICHIGAN CITY | Shaniqua Lambert watched with excitement and shock as a very healthy looking black bear still roaming the Michigan City area g…
A black bear Monday morning consumed roughly 10 pounds of honey from bee hives at the same Michigan City area farm the animal first sampled na…
MICHIGAN CITY | A black bear roaming the Michigan City area knocked over several bee hives at a farm that supplies over 20,000 pounds of honey…
MICHIGAN CITY | A black bear roaming the northern Indiana landscape just might have a cub.
Michigan City police said an off-duty police officer spotted a small black bear Monday on the city's east side.
MICHIGAN CITY | A trap has now been set out in hopes of catching a bear sighted again in the Michigan City area Friday outside a kitchen window.
An officer from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 10 snapped this photo of the bear July 14 in the Motts Park a…
An officer from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 10 snapped this photo of the bear July 14 in the Motts Park a…