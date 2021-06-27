Black bear spotted in southwestern Indiana

A southwestern Indiana property owner encountered something rather unusual on his land early Sunday morning — a bear.

Biologists at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are confirming a black bear is present in rural Vanderburgh County, about 16 miles north of Evansville.

"This is Indiana's fourth confirmed black bear," said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. "With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected."

The most recent prior Indiana bear sighting was in 2018 when a motorist struck and injured a bear while driving on Interstate 64 near New Albany.

In 2016, a black bear was confirmed in southern Indiana's Harrison, Washington and Clark counties, and in 2015 a black bear roamed around Michigan City and LaPorte County for several weeks.

That bear came to Indiana from Michigan and was the first verified black bear spotted in the Hoosier State since 1871, according to the DNR.

After initially stealing honey, blueberries, marshmallows and peanut butter on the sly, the Michigan City bear eventually began climbing on porches and pawing at windows of area homes.