Black Friday deal: Free admission to Indiana state parks
Hoosiers can "Opt Outside" on Black Friday with free admission to all Indiana state parks, including Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

Hoosiers not interested in hitting the shopping mall on Black Friday, but still eager to get out of the house, once again can "Opt Outside" at an Indiana state park.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is waiving admission fees Friday at all DNR properties, including Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

According to the DNR, the hundreds of thousands of acres preserved across the state are a great place for Hoosiers hike off their Thanksgiving feasts and perhaps to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

At the Dunes, a naturalist is set to lead a two-hour moderate hike from the Nature Center to the Beach House Blowout and back, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is not required for the hike. Individuals with questions about the hike can contact the Nature Center at 219-926-1390 for more information.

Visitors also are welcome to hike the Dunes on their own, take in the stunning views of Lake Michigan, or walk through the natural landscape as autumn turns to winter.

People who photograph themselves or natural scenes at state parks Friday, and post the images to Indiana DNR social media sites with the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2021, will be eligible for drawings for DNR annual passes, free camping, gift cards, outdoor experiences and other items.

Additional prizes, including a grand prize gift pack from outdoor gear retailer REI, are available to individuals who camp at a state park, stay at a state park inn or complete a scavenger hunt at a state park Friday.

More information about Opt Outside events, activities and prizes is available online at in.gov/dnr/10291.htm.

