Black Friday deal: Free admission to Indiana state parks

Hoosiers not interested in hitting the shopping mall on Black Friday, but still eager to get out of the house, once again can "Opt Outside" at an Indiana state park.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is waiving admission fees Friday at all DNR properties, including Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

According to the DNR, the hundreds of thousands of acres preserved across the state are a great place for Hoosiers hike off their Thanksgiving feasts and perhaps to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Dunes, a naturalist is set to lead a two-hour moderate hike from the Nature Center to the Beach House Blowout and back, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is not required for the hike. Individuals with questions about the hike can contact the Nature Center at 219-926-1390 for more information.

Visitors also are welcome to hike the Dunes on their own, take in the stunning views of Lake Michigan, or walk through the natural landscape as autumn turns to winter.