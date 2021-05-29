Black Indiana lawmakers host virtual town hall meeting

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, including several Northwest Indiana lawmakers, are set to participate in the first of three summer virtual town hall meetings at 5 p.m. Region time Thursday.

The legislators plan to speak about the accomplishments and failures of the 2021 Indiana General Assembly, discuss ideas for new state laws to consider enacting next year, and answer questions from constituents on community issues.

"This is an opportunity for Hoosiers to come together and have a conversation about what the IBLC can do to help their communities. I encourage everyone to join us for these events," said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, black caucus chairwoman.

Individuals can register for the meetings by selecting Indiana Black Legislative Caucus under the "Members" tab at indianahousedemocrats.org, and then clicking "Events."

Additional virtual town halls are scheduled for 5 p.m. Region time Aug. 12 and Oct. 14.