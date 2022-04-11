Black Indiana lawmakers hosting virtual, in-person town hall meetings

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, including six Northwest Indiana lawmakers, are set to participate in several virtual and in-person town hall meetings over the next few months.

The legislators plan to speak about the accomplishments and failures of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly, discuss ideas for new state laws to consider enacting next year and answer questions from constituents on community issues.

"These town halls give legislators the opportunity to share the important work we’re doing with our communities and allow voters to have a voice in the legislative process," said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, black caucus chairwoman.

The two virtual town hall meetings both start at 5 p.m. Region time on April 20 and July 27.

Individuals can register for the meetings by selecting Indiana Black Legislative Caucus under the "Members" tab at indianahousedemocrats.org, and then clicking "Events."

The in-person town hall meeting in Northwest Indiana is set for 11 a.m. July 23 at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Additional in-person town halls are scheduled for April 30 in Indianapolis, May 14 in Evansville and June 25 in South Bend.

Black caucus members hailing from Northwest Indiana are: state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, vice chairman; state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, chaplain; state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

