Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are hosting a town hall meeting Saturday in Hammond to discuss the work of the 2019 General Assembly and solicit ideas for new state laws to try enacting next year.
The free event is open to the public and set for 12 to 2 p.m. at the Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center, 5927 Columbia Ave.
"Even though we just finished our work for 2019, the planning already has started for the 2020 legislative session. We want to hear from the people of Indiana what they want to see lawmakers do next year," said state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, IBLC chairwoman.
Six of the 13 IBLC members hail from Northwest Indiana, including state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.