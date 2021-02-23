Black lawmakers seek bias training for Indiana state representatives

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus wants all 100 state representatives to participate in implicit bias training following a series of allegedly race-based verbal confrontations between its members and some House Republicans.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, has acknowledged there was inappropriate booing and jeering by a few Republican lawmakers while state Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, and Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, who both are black, were speaking during House debate Thursday.

The booing spurred many black caucus members and some GOP representatives to exit the temporary House chamber in the Indiana Government Center South building for the hallway where shouting ensued, along with alleged threats of physical violence.

Smith claims, for example, that state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Terre Haute, confronted Smith at a washroom sink and tried to goad Smith into fighting by calling him a bully and a coward.

The 31-year Gary lawmaker said he attempted to avoid the confrontation by exiting the washroom without drying his hands. But Morrison continued to follow him until Morrison was pulled aside by another Republican, Smith said.