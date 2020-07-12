Black state lawmakers demand prompt action in response to Bloomington racial attack

The Hoosier State's 13 black lawmakers are demanding prompt legal action in response to the alleged July 4 assault of a black man by several white men at a southern Indiana lake.
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, whose membership includes six Democratic Northwest Indiana representatives and senators, said the attack on Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington civil rights activist, reminded them of "the 1955 Jim Crow south."
"It is simply abhorrent that we keep repeating ourselves in our demand for humanity; but as advocates, we will continue to do so until it is no longer needed," the caucus said in a written statement.
"Vauhxx should not have to walk through his hometown fearful — no human being deserves the anxiety that black and brown people have felt for the last four centuries."
Booker claims the men pinned him against a tree near Lake Monroe and shouted racial slurs at him, and that one of them threatened to "get a noose," in response to Booker allegedly trespassing on private property.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday a video recording of part of the incident "was beyond disturbing," and he urged the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which oversees law enforcement at the reservoir, to complete its investigation "sooner rather than later."
The black caucus believes Holcomb must go further by suspending the DNR officers who did not immediately arrest the alleged perpetrators.
It also wants the DNR to investigate the incident with an eye toward securing a bias crime sentencing enhancement and for the Monroe County prosecutor "to bring those involved to swift justice."
"If you were to count the number of letters the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has written since March in response to racist acts, you would need both hands. We have written statements for Dreasjon Reed, George Floyd and against racism in our own Statehouse," the caucus said.
"We are unable to choose silence or complacency because our lives are at stake. As a caucus, we pride ourselves on being strong advocates for our community but cannot always do it alone. We have grown beyond weary — now we are simply sick and tired of being sick and tired."
Region members of the caucus are: state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.
