Black state lawmakers demand prompt action in response to Bloomington racial attack

The Hoosier State's 13 black lawmakers are demanding prompt legal action in response to the alleged July 4 assault of a black man by several white men at a southern Indiana lake.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, whose membership includes six Democratic Northwest Indiana representatives and senators, said the attack on Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington civil rights activist, reminded them of "the 1955 Jim Crow south."

"It is simply abhorrent that we keep repeating ourselves in our demand for humanity; but as advocates, we will continue to do so until it is no longer needed," the caucus said in a written statement.

"Vauhxx should not have to walk through his hometown fearful — no human being deserves the anxiety that black and brown people have felt for the last four centuries."

Booker claims the men pinned him against a tree near Lake Monroe and shouted racial slurs at him, and that one of them threatened to "get a noose," in response to Booker allegedly trespassing on private property.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday a video recording of part of the incident "was beyond disturbing," and he urged the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which oversees law enforcement at the reservoir, to complete its investigation "sooner rather than later."