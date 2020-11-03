Blaney threatened in 1st District Porter County Commissioner race

VALPARAISO — Incumbent Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney was looking for a lifeline during preliminary election results early Tuesday evening.

Blaney, a Democrat, was losing to Republic Fred Martin in the race for the District 1 (South) seat. Even though it’s a district seat, she was on all the ballots in Porter County.

In District 3 (North), incumbent Jim Biggs, a Republican, was well ahead of newcomer Becky Mateja Lombardini, a Democrat.

“It’s early. There’s a lot of votes left,” Blaney said. “I’m not giving up hope yet.

“If this is how it turns out, I respect that,” she said. “We’ll see. It could be the end here of this run.”

Martin said of his apparent victory, "If I win, I really want to thank everybody who came out and voted for me,” Martin said. “Laura got a lot of endorsements, but I got a lot of votes.”

“I tried to stay positive. I didn’t want to cast any stones,” he said.

“We were a very underfunded, small but mighty team,” Martin said.

“The numbers countywide, with all the races, are actually shocking to me,” Biggs said. “I thought the races would be much closer than they are.”