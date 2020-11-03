Blaney threatened in 1st District Porter County Commissioner race

VALPARAISO — Incumbent Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney was looking for a lifeline during preliminary election results early Tuesday evening.
Blaney, a Democrat, was losing to Republic Fred Martin in the race for the District 1 (South) seat. Even though it’s a district seat, she was on all the ballots in Porter County.
In District 3 (North), incumbent Jim Biggs, a Republican, was well ahead of newcomer Becky Mateja Lombardini, a Democrat.
“It’s early. There’s a lot of votes left,” Blaney said. “I’m not giving up hope yet.
“If this is how it turns out, I respect that,” she said. “We’ll see. It could be the end here of this run.”
Martin said of his apparent victory, "If I win, I really want to thank everybody who came out and voted for me,” Martin said. “Laura got a lot of endorsements, but I got a lot of votes.”
“I tried to stay positive. I didn’t want to cast any stones,” he said.
“We were a very underfunded, small but mighty team,” Martin said.
“The numbers countywide, with all the races, are actually shocking to me,” Biggs said. “I thought the races would be much closer than they are.”
“I think the vast majority who voted absentee did so because of COVID,” he said.
“There may be a slight difference, but I can’t imagine there being a drastic change in how the people are voting,” Biggs said.
“Something had the voters in Porter County upset,” he said.
During Blaney’s tenure as commissioner, the county has just about finished a major capital campaign to improve county buildings. The Porrter County Courthouse in Valparaiso has been refurbished, the Expo Center was rejuvenated, the North County Annex was remodeled and a new building on that campus was built. Offices that don’t require the same level of security as courts were moved into the new building, which is shared with the Portage Township trustee and assessor, along with the Portage Township Food Pantry.
The county also bought back the old jail on south Franklin Street and is remodeling it for use by the prosecutor’s child support division, the 911 dispatch center and others.
The county has also begun addressing drainage issues throughout the county, especially in South Haven.
