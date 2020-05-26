You are the owner of this article.
BMV reinstating late fees July 1 for expired driver's licenses, vehicle registrations
BMV license branch

Hoosiers who put off renewing their expired driver's license, state identification card or vehicle registration while the governor's stay-at-home order was in effect have until July 1 to get it done, otherwise they may be charged a penalty.

On Friday, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced the July 1 reinstatement of the agency's usual late fees and administrative charges that generally have been waived since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals with a recently expired or soon-to-expire BMV credential or registration, or who need to complete a title transfer or register a new vehicle, should make an appointment online at myBMV.com to visit a license branch prior to June 30 to avoid late fees.

All BMV license branches are closed through Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Branch appointments again will be available starting Tuesday.

Many BMV transactions also can be completed entirely online at myBMV.com, at a BMV Connect kiosk or through the U.S. mail using preprinted forms.

The BMV is continuing to waive credit card fees for online transactions through June 30. Those fees also resume July 1.

Online BMV transactions paid by electronic check, using a checking account and routing number, do not incur a fee.

