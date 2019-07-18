More than 8,000 motorists will pay a few bucks less next time they renew their driver's license or vehicle registration at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The agency announced Wednesday that a recent audit of $30.3 million in past BMV overcharges found some motorists did not receive a full refund for their payments between 2002 and 2006 that exceeded the fees set by state law.
According to the BMV, the average refund underpayment was $3.36, and a total of $27,000 in credits already have been posted to the BMV accounts of the 8,099 motorists whose refunds initially were shorted.
Affected BMV customers also have been notified by mail or email about the refund and told how to request a check if they no longer live in Indiana.
"The BMV is committed to authenticity in its daily processes. Internal audit is a key part of our process to proactively identify issues, hold ourselves accountable and improve when necessary," said BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy.
"We will continue to be diligent in providing service to Hoosiers in an accurate, timely and secure manner."