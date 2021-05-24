Board again defers variance for Crown Point recovery home until June 1

"As a parent, I'm helpless. We are counting on our elected officials to protect us," parent and Waterside Crossing resident Alicia Henley said while crying.

Henley told board members her then-9-year-old daughter was catcalled by two men in the home while riding her bike last summer.

"What happens? It just takes one person to hurt someone, and that's all it takes. We're not willing to take that chance on our kids. So we're begging you, please send back an unfavorable recommendation," Henley said. "We don't want this in our neighborhood. We don't want this for our family. We don't want this for our community."

Despite more than an hour of back and forth between the parties, city officials said they still had more questions than answers.

"I came here, and I'm more confused; I have more questions today than I did yesterday," said BZA Chairman Nick Nochevich.

Nochevich said later the board wants to ensure it "totally" understands how the facility will operate before putting the matter to a vote.