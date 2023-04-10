It appears, for now, that Indiana lawmakers won't be following Florida's example by opening the door to widespread book banning at school and public libraries.

The House Education Committee did not take up a proposed revision to Senate Bill 380, despite hearing hours of testimony last week, mostly opposed, on the plan to mandate that all Indiana libraries and schools adopt policies and procedures concerning material alleged to be obscene or harmful to minors.

Librarians from across the state — including Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library — told committee members that librarians always review the age-appropriateness of library materials and have procedures in place for parents or community members to challenge the placement of library books.

She said every complaint about the appropriateness of books in the Crown Point library during her tenure has been resolved long before reaching the final step of a decision by the library's board of trustees to keep, relocate or remove a title.

"Public libraries respect and support the right of every parent and guardian to choose and guide their children in selecting reading material that best fits their needs and values of their own families," Wendorf said. "We also believe that one parent should not get to choose for another parent or even an entire community or state."

"As a library director, I review and approve materials selections made by professionally trained librarians. The Crown Point library collection does not include material that meets the definition of obscene or pornographic material."

Nevertheless, in the wake of various organized efforts across the state and the country to stir up anger at local libraries, Wendorf said she re-reviewed every sex education title in the children's and teen sections of the Crown Point library.

"During this review, I ensured our collection contained a balance of materials to meet the diversity found in our community, including books that discuss gender identity and consent, and books that championed abstinence and shared biblical perspectives," she said.

On the other hand, supporters of the legislation pointed to written scenes featuring sex acts in some novels and nonfiction narratives, or illustrations of the same in graphic novels and puberty guides, as "proof" that Indiana libraries are filled with pornographic, obscene and otherwise inappropriate materials.

"We're talking about really, really, really bad books," said Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville. "It's so disgusting that I couldn't even bring myself to open it up."

However, the proposed legislation would have required any book alleged to be obscene or harmful to minors to be judged on whether, taken as a whole, the material appeals to a prurient interest in sex, patently offends community standards of decency, and otherwise lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

A few racy passages or illustrations in an otherwise ordinary library book likely would fail to meet that standard and probably would remain on the shelf.

Critics of the legislation also said children with mobile phones have near-unlimited access to sexually explicit videos and images, and no teenager is going to their school library to read about sex in "Lady Chatterley's Lover."

"I understand the necessity of keeping children away from obscene literature and pictures and things of that nature. I understand that, and I fully support that," said Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary. "But most children don't read books any more. They don't even pick them up unless they're forced to."

The House Education Committee also will not act on Senate Bill 12 before Tuesday's deadline for House committees to endorse Senate-approved measures for further review by the full House.

As a result, that plan to create a different multistep complaint and review process for "inappropriate" school library books, and a provision subjecting school librarians, teachers and principals to potential criminal prosecution, will not directly advance any further.

However, nothing is officially dead at the Statehouse until the Republican-controlled General Assembly adjourns its annual session on or before April 29.

Various procedural maneuvers remain available for lawmakers interested in trying to insert proposals for challenging or banning library books into other measures still moving through the legislative process.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores