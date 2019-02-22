CROWN POINT — A candidate for Gary City Council is trying to improve his chances in a crowded primary field by having half of his opponents removed from the ballot over errors in their declaration paperwork.
James B. Dillon, a former Lake County deputy prosecutor, is one of 17 candidates running for the city’s three at-large council seats in the Democratic primary. He contends eight of his competitors, including incumbent councilman Herb Smith, are ineligible to be on the ballot because of misstatements or missing documents that potentially violate Indiana election rules.
Dillon retained local law firm Burke, Costanza & Carberry to examine the declaration paperwork of the at-large candidates and file challenges with the Lake County Board of Elections.
“We pulled (the files of) all the candidates in our race, and we did discover some discrepancies,” Dillon told The Times.
“This is not a personal attack on anyone,” he added.
Five candidates — Smith, Willie Stewart, Antuwan Clemons, Robert Buggs and Versie Chatman — appeared to make the same small error on their declaration forms, filling out boxes for both “at large” and one of Gary’s six council districts.
In Smith’s case, he wrote he was a candidate for “Gary City Council At Large,” but also wrote “District 1st” in the next space on the form. Smith lives within the boundaries of Gary’s First District.
The five declarations are invalid because they are for seats that don’t technically exist, Dillon’s attorney, Alfredo Estrada, argued in letters sent to the elections board.
“His filing requests that his name be placed on the ballot 'for the office of Gary City Council at Large, District 1st, in the city of Gary,’” Estrada wrote in reference to Smith’s declaration. “No such office exists.”
Smith said he was "absolutely surprised" at being challenged on those grounds and intends to respond at an elections board meeting set for Tuesday.
"If you can't beat me fair and square, I guess you have to find other ways," he told The Times.
Dillon also cited paperwork errors as the basis to challenge three other primary opponents: Jayson Reeves, Milcah Robinson and Ethel Williams.
Reeves and Robinson aren’t eligible because they indicated they had been certified by Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser, but did not submit a copy of Wieser’s certification as instructed on the declaration form, according to Dillon's petitions. Declaration forms reviewed by The Times show both candidates also checked a box affirming they had voted as Democrats in the most recent primary election, which is the other way to meet the party affiliation requirement.
In Williams' case, Dillon claims she made a disqualifying error by marking “no” in response to a question that asks if the candidate has run for office in a previous primary election. Williams ran for a Calumet Township board seat in 2014, according to election records.
“(Williams) should not be placed on the ballot for the office of Gary Council at Large because she has failed to comply with the mandatory statutory provisions of Indiana Code … when providing a false statement regarding her past candidacies,” Estrada wrote in a letter to the elections board.
Estrada denied Dillon’s challenges rested on mere technicalities.
“I wouldn’t have filed them if I didn’t believe they were meritorious,” he told The Times.