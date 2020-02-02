Bragging rights on the line in Census count challenge

There’s a little extra at stake for five Region communities preparing for the 2020 Census.

Bragging rights are on the line, as well as a steak dinner, as Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, Hobart and Schererville compete to see which community can have the best participation rate in the Census.

As a way to increase awareness of Census Day, which is scheduled for April 1, Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella decided to issue the challenge to the town's surrounding communities, and they all accepted.

The municipality with the best participation rate will be awarded a banner declaring it the Census challenge champion. Local fare from businesses from the losing municipality also will be given to the winner.

Bella said there also is a side bet with the mayors of each of the participating cities and Schererville Town Council President Tom Schmitt for a steak dinner for the winner.

“Let’s have some fun,” Bella said.

It appears that’s already started with some competitive banter on social media.

A Facebook post about the Census competition resulted in Crown Point Mayor David Uran indicating his city “will dominate this challenge.”

