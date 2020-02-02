Bragging rights on the line in Census count challenge

There’s a little extra at stake for five Region communities preparing for the 2020 Census.
Bragging rights are on the line, as well as a steak dinner, as Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, Hobart and Schererville compete to see which community can have the best participation rate in the Census.
As a way to increase awareness of Census Day, which is scheduled for April 1, Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella decided to issue the challenge to the town's surrounding communities, and they all accepted.
The municipality with the best participation rate will be awarded a banner declaring it the Census challenge champion. Local fare from businesses from the losing municipality also will be given to the winner.
Bella said there also is a side bet with the mayors of each of the participating cities and Schererville Town Council President Tom Schmitt for a steak dinner for the winner.
“Let’s have some fun,” Bella said.
It appears that’s already started with some competitive banter on social media.
A Facebook post about the Census competition resulted in Crown Point Mayor David Uran indicating his city “will dominate this challenge.”
He has reason to be confident.
Of the municipalities participating in the challenge, Crown Point had the best participation rate of 84% in the 2010 Census, U.S. Census data shows.
Schererville followed closely at that time with 82%, Hobart had 80%, Merrillville came in at 75% and Gary finished with 69%.
Bella said the idea for the challenge came after reviewing Merrillville’s 2010 response rate. He said he wasn’t pleased with the results, and he wants that figure to increase because of the importance of getting an accurate count.
“Each person that’s counted represents $27,100 coming back to our community in the form of road and street projects, schools, a variety of things,” Bella said, “So it’s so important that we get a correct count, a complete count of our residents in town.”
The competition could result in communities pursuing stronger campaigns to generate awareness about the Census.
In the end, all communities will benefit if they can boost their participation rates, Bella said.
“If the Region does better, we all do better,” he said, “You know, we’re all in this together.”