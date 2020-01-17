VALPARAISO — New Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment of another member of his leadership team earlier this week and announced the departure of a current team member on Tuesday.
Murphy named Brandon Dickinson as redevelopment director. Dickinson, a Crown Point resident, was business development director for the Luke Family of Brands and previously served as economic development director for Fishers, Indiana, where he assisted in bringing more than $250 million in new investments and more than 3,500 new jobs to the city.
A graduate of Indiana University with a law degree from Regent University, Dickinson will work with former Valparaiso Redevelopment Director Stu Summers and former city Economic Development Director Patrick Lyp during a transition period. Summers is retiring after serving as the redevelopment director since 2004. Lyp was previously appointed by Murphy as the city attorney. Both Summers and Lyp are members of Murphy's transition team.
"We're excited to have someone with Brandon's expertise, experience and inspiration joining our leadership team to carry on the success we've had in development," Murphy said. "His background is a great fit for our future.
“In refining our new leadership team, we're pleased to be striking an excellent balance of positive change and sustaining continuity. We appreciate what has worked well and also look forward to new ideas.”
Dickinson and his wife, Giulia, have a newborn son, Brody. He officially begins his new assignment Thursday.
On Tuesday, a new vacancy appeared on the administration team when it was announced City Planner Tyler Kent has accepted a position as Executive Director for Macatawa Area Coordinating Council in Holland, Michigan.
Kent joined the city as assistant planning Director in 2005 and was named planning director in 2012. He also serves as transit manager, overseeing the start and expansion of the city’s intra-city V-Line bus service, as well as the ChicaGo Dash express bus to Chicago and Transit Connect service to the South Shore Line.
“I’ve so enjoyed my role with the city and I’m supportive of the new mayor and leadership team, but the position in Michigan was simply an incredible opportunity for me and puts my family closer to our Michigan roots,” Kent said.
Kent plans to continue in his city position through February to help with the transition. Murphy also has to make appointments for the positions of city engineer, public works director, economic development director and executive assistant. Last week he named Mike Jessen as city administrator.
Other members of the transition team helping to interview candidates are former City Administrator Bill Oeding; lawyer Todd Etzler; Rob Thorgren, president of Thorgren Tool and Molding Company; Valparaiso Schools Superintendent Julie Lauck; Neil Somahon, of Opportunity Enterprises; Kim Ranegar; Laurie Mullet, of Pines Village Retirement Community; and lawyer Clay Patton.