Braun: 'Both sides need to change their approach'

Braun acknowledged part of the problem is Democrats and Republicans see government differently.

He said Democrats tend to favor a large federal government, while his Republican Party seems to automatically say no to everything without really considering all the options.

"Our approach cannot be to say no," Braun said. "We've got to be engaged and then come up with innovative, technological, non-federal government type solutions that don't add to a growing deficit every year, a growing debt that we put on our kids and grandkids."

Even when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans since March, Braun said there is little appetite for House Democrats and Senate Republicans to reach a deal on another relief plan.

"Seven or eight of us conservative senators got together to try to help those who needed it the most, who were overlooked in the first round of the CARES Act, and (looking at) how do we repurpose the money that wasn't completely spent from the CARES Act," Braun said.