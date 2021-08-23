Braun opposes federal spending on NWI projects 'earmarked' by Mrvan

In practice, however, the GOP earmark ban gave the White House more control over federal spending decisions, and generally made it more difficult for Congress to enact appropriations legislation because members often had no items of local interest included in the measures.

Going forward, the House's new Community Project Funding program limits earmarks to 1% of the $1.4 trillion in annual federal discretionary spending, caps representatives at 10 funding requests per year, and requires all requests be posted online in advance of committee review.

Mrvan followed that process to win House approval for his package of Northwest Indiana projects, many of which were requested by Democratic and Republican leaders in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The first-term congressman said he views earmarks from a pragmatic perspective instead of automatically opposing them in all circumstances for ideological reasons as Braun is doing.

"These federal projects are essential to improving the Northwest Indiana environment and the strength of our regional economy," Mrvan said.