Braun opposes federal spending on NWI projects 'earmarked' by Mrvan

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will not support some $45 million in House-approved federal spending sought by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for Northwest Indiana infrastructure and technology programs because of how the projects ended up in the legislation.
The Republican Hoosier senator said he's adamantly opposed to the use of "earmarks" by the House and Senate Democratic majorities to allocate aid in large federal spending measures to specific projects in particular states or congressional districts.
Braun said he believes "earmarking is a tool of the D.C. swamp that allows members of Congress to funnel money directly to their pet projects," and he said earmarking "should never be part of how Congress decides to spend your money."
"Earmarks should be called what they are: Congressional payoffs to buy votes for the irresponsible, bloated spending bills that have put us $30 trillion in debt on a collision course with financial disaster," Braun said.
"I will stand strong against this instrument of bribery and corruption that incentivizes Congress to vote for big, irresponsible spending packages."
Congressional Democrats this year ended a prohibition on earmarks that was enacted by a Republican House majority in 2011 as a way to cut "wasteful" spending and reduce the influence of special interest groups.
In practice, however, the GOP earmark ban gave the White House more control over federal spending decisions, and generally made it more difficult for Congress to enact appropriations legislation because members often had no items of local interest included in the measures.
Going forward, the House's new Community Project Funding program limits earmarks to 1% of the $1.4 trillion in annual federal discretionary spending, caps representatives at 10 funding requests per year, and requires all requests be posted online in advance of committee review.
Mrvan followed that process to win House approval for his package of Northwest Indiana projects, many of which were requested by Democratic and Republican leaders in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The first-term congressman said he views earmarks from a pragmatic perspective instead of automatically opposing them in all circumstances for ideological reasons as Braun is doing.
"These federal projects are essential to improving the Northwest Indiana environment and the strength of our regional economy," Mrvan said.
"I appreciate that a transparent process was established for all members to be able to include eligible projects in appropriations legislation, and I am grateful to have been able to successfully advocate for projects that will have a tangible and positive impact for the First Congressional District."
The spending at stake includes: $18.4 million to expand the capacity of the confined storage facility for dangerous material dredged from Indiana Harbor; $10 million for general water infrastructure improvements in Lake and Porter counties; $8.2 million for operations and maintenance at Indiana Harbor; and $2.7 million for sand nourishment at Indiana Dunes National Park to prevent beach erosion.
Also on the list is $2 million for snowplows and firefighting equipment at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, $1.6 million for maintenance dredging at the Burns Waterway Harbor, $1.2 million to support job training programs at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago, $682,000 to begin closing a gap in the Marquette Greenway Trail between Gary and Hammond, $500,000 for technology upgrades at the Gary Police Department, and $225,000 to equip a nursing simulation lab and ultrasound lab in the new health professionals training facility at the University of St. Francis in Crown Point.
Mrvan said, notwithstanding Braun's opposition, "I look forward to continuing to work with my congressional colleagues to ensure that these measures are signed into law as soon as possible."
The Senate is likely to decide by Oct. 1 whether to revise the House measure and send it back to the House for further action, or to advance it to Democratic President Joe Biden for approval and enactment.
This spending proposal is separate from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by the Senate Aug. 10 and now awaiting action in the House.
Both Braun and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., voted against that plan, even though it's projected to bring Indiana $6.6 billion in additional federal highway funding, and hundreds of millions more for bridges, public transportation, water systems, and broadband internet access.