Braun still questioning Biden victory, slams expected cabinet nominee anyway

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., isn't letting his unfounded claims about the potential illegitimacy of Joe Biden's election as president stop him from criticizing one of Biden's expected cabinet nominees.
Fresh off a national appearance Sunday on ABC's "This Week" television program, where Braun again declined to acknowledge Biden as president-elect, the first-term senator announced Monday he has "serious concerns" about the secretary of Health and Human Services Biden intends to nominate — "if elected."
Braun claims Xavier Becerra, the Democratic attorney general of California who currently is heading a legal defense of the Affordable Care Act in a case pending at the U.S. Supreme Court, may be unfit to lead the federal health agency since the 24-year former congressman previously received campaign donations from health care companies and is rated favorably by Planned Parenthood.
"As a Main Street entrepreneur who lowered the cost of health care for his own employees, I have serious concerns about Xavier Becerra's ability to lead Health and Human Services because he has accepted over $1,000,000 in donations from the big healthcare industry and has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood," Braun said.
"While Democrats boycotted the hearing for President Trump's HHS nominee, I will meet with Xavier Becerra to ask how his political donations from insurance companies and his support for abortions and Medicare for All makes his qualified to serve as the secretary of Health and Human Services."
Braun was not yet serving in the Senate in 2017 when the Republican-controlled chamber voted along party lines to confirm Tom Price as Trump's first HHS secretary, despite campaign finance records showing Price received nearly $4 million in campaign donations from health care entities during his 14 years in Congress.
Price resigned after seven months on the job after spending at least $341,000 in taxpayer funds on private flights.
Braun also didn't have a chance to vote on current HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who was president of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co., a major pharmaceutical company that donated nearly $1.6 million to federal candidates in the election cycle prior to Azar's appointment.
Nevertheless, Braun has been effusive in his praise for Azar in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for "helping President Trump steer our country through these unprecedented times."
Campaign finance records show Braun has collected nearly $200,000 in donations from health professionals for his 2018 Senate run and his political action committee.
