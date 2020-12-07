Braun still questioning Biden victory, slams expected cabinet nominee anyway

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., isn't letting his unfounded claims about the potential illegitimacy of Joe Biden's election as president stop him from criticizing one of Biden's expected cabinet nominees.

Fresh off a national appearance Sunday on ABC's "This Week" television program, where Braun again declined to acknowledge Biden as president-elect, the first-term senator announced Monday he has "serious concerns" about the secretary of Health and Human Services Biden intends to nominate — "if elected."

Braun claims Xavier Becerra, the Democratic attorney general of California who currently is heading a legal defense of the Affordable Care Act in a case pending at the U.S. Supreme Court, may be unfit to lead the federal health agency since the 24-year former congressman previously received campaign donations from health care companies and is rated favorably by Planned Parenthood.

"As a Main Street entrepreneur who lowered the cost of health care for his own employees, I have serious concerns about Xavier Becerra's ability to lead Health and Human Services because he has accepted over $1,000,000 in donations from the big healthcare industry and has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood," Braun said.