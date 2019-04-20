INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier coroners soon will be permitted to use the unique serial number on a pacemaker, breast enhancements or any other implanted medical device to identify a dead body.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law House Enrolled Act 1084, giving coroners a fifth option for officially confirming the identity of a dead body by matching a medical device serial number to the manufacturer's record of who received the device.
Many coroners already informally do so when confronted with an unknown corpse. However, under current law, the identification of a dead body only is valid if confirmed by fingerprints, DNA, dental records or recognition by an immediate family member.
The fifth identification option, which takes effect July 1, was supported by the Indiana Coroners Association.
Holcomb also recently enacted House Enrolled Act 1100, requiring coroners to notify a decedent's next of kin "in a timely manner," and to retain the remains or other effects used to identify a body until the next of kin is notified of the death.
In addition, Holcomb approved House Enrolled Act 1280 permitting coroners to access the voluntary emergency contact database, maintained by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, that's currently used exclusively by police to alert a friend or family member when a participating motorist is killed or seriously injured on the roads.