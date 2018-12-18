VALPARAISO — After 18 months on the job, Porter County Director of Public Safety Mike Brickner has submitted his resignation.
Brickner's last day will be Jan. 31. He oversees the county's 911 and emergency management departments.
County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, and county attorney Scott McClure confirmed Brickner submitted his resignation on Monday.
Brickner did not immediately return a message. Brickner resigned to pursue other opportunities, Biggs said.
Biggs said when Brickner, who served as Valparaiso's police chief for 13 years, took the job, the county's 911 department was at the "threshold of failing" due to a lack of dispatchers and other issues.
"It is much more stable now than when he took over," Biggs said.
Biggs said the resignation came as a surprise, and commissioners asked Brickner to stay on until Jan. 31. He had wanted to resign as of the end of this year, Biggs said.
The county is in the middle of moving the dispatch center to 157 Franklin St., Biggs said, and Brickner's expertise will be valuable throughout the move.
"We need to know what he knows and have him available to answer any questions," Biggs said.
Biggs said commissioners have not had an opportunity to discuss the future of Brickner's position in any detail. He said they will speak with department directors before considering any possible restructuring.