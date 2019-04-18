CROWN POINT — Lake County commissioners approved the demolition of three crumbling buildings at the county fairgrounds Wednesday after an engineering firm found them to be too unstable for use during the annual fair.
The structures include a storage shed used by the Sheriff's Department, a first aid building and a fishing shack.
Earlier this year, commissioners hired Highland-based Giannini & Associates to inspect the buildings and recommend whether they should be renovated or torn down. Upgrading the dilapidated structures is part of a larger site improvement plan the county aims to complete before this year’s fair begins in early August.
Giannini ultimately determined the county would be better off demolishing all three structures rather than trying to fix them, according to Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond.
“The engineer was not willing to sign off that (the buildings) were habitable,” he said Wednesday.
Of the three buildings, the fishing shack is the only one likely to be permanently replaced by August, commissioners said. The other two will be replaced with temporary structures, such as tents, for use during the fair.
Commissioners awarded a $5,200 contract to Giannini to oversee the demolition.