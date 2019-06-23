Indiana's driver's licenses and state identification cards are getting a new look.
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles has redesigned the credentials to incorporate new security features that make the cards harder to counterfeit, easier for police to verify and more resistant to damage.
Perhaps the most noticeable change is the photograph.
Instead of a color digital photograph printed on the card, a black-and-white image of the credential holder will be laser engraved into it.
The pink stripe across the top of the driver's license and green stripe on the state ID also are gone in favor of Indiana-centric imagery, including the Statehouse on horizontally printed over age 21 credentials, the state flag torch for vertically printed under-21 card holders, a race car on driver's licenses and a cardinal on state IDs.
The new cards additionally have raised areas to enable quick verification of a credential's authenticity, a second image of the card holder that's visible from both the front and back sides, and the cards are printed on stronger stock using ultraviolet inks for additional durability and security.
"We are always looking for ways to provide the best products and services for Hoosiers and are proud to bring this new ID to our state," said BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy. "The new design includes the most modern and strongest security features available."
Lacy said the text on the new cards also has been reorganized to highlight the holder's birth date and the card's expiration date, while employing clearer indicators for military veteran status, organ donor participation and medical alerts.
The new credentials are expected to be available at all BMV locations by mid-July.
There is no need, however, for Indiana driver's license and state ID holders to replace their current cards.
"If you have the old card design you don't need to rush out to get a new one," Lacy said. "The old design is still one of the most secure available and your card is still valid until the expiration date printed on the front."
The new card design does not affect the holder's REAL ID status, which is indicated by a star in the upper-right corner for REAL ID-compliant credentials.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Hoosiers lacking a REAL ID driver's license or identification card will be prohibited from boarding commercial airplanes, and barred from entering federal courthouses, military bases, nuclear power plants and similar security-sensitive facilities.
To obtain a REAL ID, Hoosiers must provide the BMV a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States, such as a birth certificate or passport; proof of Social Security registration, such as a Social Security card or W-2 statement; and two documents, such as a computer-generated bill and bank statement, that prove Indiana residency.
A full list of acceptable documents is available online at realid.in.gov.
REAL ID is a federally mandated security standard, enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, that's intended to ensure every state follows similar processes for issuing and producing driver's licenses and state IDs.