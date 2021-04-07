Burnham Mayor Robert Polk holds lead in bid for fifth term; challenger Antwon Russell not conceding yet

As incumbent Burnham Mayor Robert Polk looks forward to tackling priorities for his fifth term, challenger Antwon Russell holds out hope for a come-from-behind win.

In final, unofficial results released by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough on Wednesday, Polk had 380 votes in Tuesday's general election to Russell's 332, a margin of 53% to 47%.

Candidates aligned with Polk also were apparent winners in their races. Incumbent Clerk Lus Chavez had 380 votes to 313 for John Hajduch. In the race for three spots on the village board, incumbents Travis Claybrooks (436 votes) and John Cap (399) and newcomer Christopher Hodges (379) outpolled Jasmyne Peters (316).

"We were certainly elated (though) I had some reservations about the number of votes that went in another direction," Polk said. "We'll accept the win and we thank God for it."

Polk said he is looking to continue work on several infrastructure projects. Among them: expanding bike trails in the village, doing $200,000 worth of sidewalk repairs and using a grant to alleviate flooding issues at Cottage Park.

Russell said he is waiting to see if absentee ballots that are yet to be counted will swing the result in his favor.