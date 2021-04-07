Burnham Mayor Robert Polk holds lead in bid for fifth term; challenger Antwon Russell not conceding yet

As incumbent Burnham Mayor Robert Polk looks forward to tackling priorities for his fifth term, challenger Antwon Russell holds out hope for a come-from-behind win.
In final, unofficial results released by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough on Wednesday, Polk had 380 votes in Tuesday's general election to Russell's 332, a margin of 53% to 47%.
Candidates aligned with Polk also were apparent winners in their races. Incumbent Clerk Lus Chavez had 380 votes to 313 for John Hajduch. In the race for three spots on the village board, incumbents Travis Claybrooks (436 votes) and John Cap (399) and newcomer Christopher Hodges (379) outpolled Jasmyne Peters (316).
"We were certainly elated (though) I had some reservations about the number of votes that went in another direction," Polk said. "We'll accept the win and we thank God for it."
Polk said he is looking to continue work on several infrastructure projects. Among them: expanding bike trails in the village, doing $200,000 worth of sidewalk repairs and using a grant to alleviate flooding issues at Cottage Park.
Russell said he is waiting to see if absentee ballots that are yet to be counted will swing the result in his favor.
"We're waiting on the final certified results with absentee and provisional ballots," he said. "April 21, we'll know every vote that came in."
Lansing
Village Voice Party candidates claimed the three trustee seats available. Incumbent Brian Hardy led with 1,476 votes, followed by fellow incumbent Lionel "Leo" Valencia with 1,248 and newcomer Micaela Smith with 1,218. Incumbent Dr. Maureen Grady-Perovich, who ran as an independent, had 999 votes.
Running unopposed for reelection were Mayor Patty Eidam, who received 1,650 votes, and Clerk Vivian Payne, who received 1,694.
Calumet City
State Rep. Thaddeus Jones made history by being elected as the city's first black mayor with 2,021 votes out of 2,521 cast. The clerk's office did not release a vote total for Jones' only declared opponent, write-in candidate Tony Quiroz.
All other candidates were elected without opposition, including incumbent Clerk Nyota Figgs with 2,369 votes and incumbent Treasurer Gerald "Gerry" Tarka with 2,296.
Winning spots on the city council were Michael Navarrete (1st Ward) with 168 votes, Monet Wilson (2nd) with 520, DeAndre Tillman (3rd) with 276, Ramonde Williams (4th) with 431, DeJuan Gardner (5th) with 333, James "JR" Patton (6th) with 264 and Anthony Smith (7th) with 306.
Lynwood
There were no contested races. Current trustee Jada Curry, who defeated four-term incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in February's Democratic primary, received 506 votes, while incumbent Clerk Karen Wingfield-Bond received 504.
Winning election as trustees were Rolanda "R.M." Clark with 478 votes, Randall Blakey with 468 and David Lilly with 453.
School boards
Several local races for school board seats were uncontested and a few did not even have enough candidates to fill all the spots up for election. Three candidates ran for four four-year terms in Sunnybrook District 171, two candidates ran for four spots in Burnham District 154.5, and there were no candidates for the four available positions in Sandridge District 172.
In Thornton Fractional High School District 215, four candidates ran uncontested: incumbents Richard Dust, who received 3,026 votes, and Diana Jackson (3,027), and newcomers Andrea Ballard (3,057) and Marcie Wilson (2,960).
In contested races:
- Tonya Reed, who had 377 votes; Eric Gibson (329); Angela Bomba (318); and Charles Garcia, who had 293, were the apparent winners of four seats in Hoover-Schrum Memorial District 157. Alexis Smith received 282 votes.
- In a race to fill a two-year term in Sunnybrook District 171, Nicole Thompson had 467 votes to 400 for Timothy Terrell.