Business owners tell incoming congressman about continued financial woes

Harper pointed to more localized government support to businesses. Even though she qualified for both EIDL and PPP, Harper said qualification guidelines keep changing.

Blosky, who has owned Lifestyles for 13 years, pointed to her customers.

“People are hurting,” she stressed. “A lot are out of work, they’re dealing with day care or school, and not having a job. It’s been rough for my customers, just trying to get through everything.”

Restaurants have helped her business, Blosky said, especially for Chicago shoppers who like to “shop and eat.”

Among those eateries is Roots Market Café, owned by Bill and Carrie Durnell.

Bill Durnell, a recent mayoral candidate, said his business did well in the summer and not so well in November, but December is looking better.

Carrie Durnell said that adding a market has also boosted the all-vegetarian business. The restaurant uses materials from its market products, so nothing is wasted.