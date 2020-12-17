Business owners tell incoming congressman about continued financial woes

VALPARAISO — Renee Blosky, owner of Lifestyles, a downtown gift shop, made several phone calls to help a customer — one simple thing merchants can do for customers during a difficult year.
“This has been a learning experience, with so many people affected,” Blosky told U.S. Rep.-elect Frank J. Mrvan Thursday. “I want people to be helped. Our business is not doing poorly, but everything has been cancelled due to COVID, including Christmas events, and it hurt us.”
Mrvan met with four downtown businesses to see how they are surviving the pandemic, and to ensure his congressional staff is fully vested in stimulus package assistance to local businesses.
Mrvan also visited Ivy Boutique, Roots Market Café and don Quixote restaurant. Merchants applied for and received stimulus package business loans, including Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program funds.
Dina Harper, who has owned Ivy Boutique for eight years, said her business has “definitely” improved. Indiana reopened before Illinois, and the draw from Chicagoland helped her business, Harper noted.
Blosky said her business also experienced an influx from across the state line.
Harper pointed to more localized government support to businesses. Even though she qualified for both EIDL and PPP, Harper said qualification guidelines keep changing.
Blosky, who has owned Lifestyles for 13 years, pointed to her customers.
“People are hurting,” she stressed. “A lot are out of work, they’re dealing with day care or school, and not having a job. It’s been rough for my customers, just trying to get through everything.”
Restaurants have helped her business, Blosky said, especially for Chicago shoppers who like to “shop and eat.”
Among those eateries is Roots Market Café, owned by Bill and Carrie Durnell.
Bill Durnell, a recent mayoral candidate, said his business did well in the summer and not so well in November, but December is looking better.
Carrie Durnell said that adding a market has also boosted the all-vegetarian business. The restaurant uses materials from its market products, so nothing is wasted.
“People feel cooped up, so they get out and buy more,” Carrie Durnell said of recent sales, adding that the next few months will determine profits. Roots offers healthy alternatives, and Durnell said people try to eat healthier as a New Year’s resolution.
Chef Carlos Rivero, co-owner of don Quixote Restaurant, said the Valparaiso business he opened in 1985 is doing “lousy.”
Specializing in Spanish cuisine, don Quixote has reduced its seating capacity to 40%. Even with a full house, Rivero said, that’s still only 40%.
Calling for government support, Rivero warned, “Without some help for restaurants, there’s going to be a lot of restaurants going down.”
From meeting merchants, Mrvan said he learned that businesses have sought stimulus loans and that he wants his staff well versed in government aid programs.
Then, he said, “We need to get men and women back to work, and then businesses can take off.”
