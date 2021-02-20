Calumet City aldermanic primary features 10 candidates chasing four ballot spots

Swibes backs the city's bid for a casino that would be located at River Oaks Center and the "Chatting with the Chiefs" initiative to keep lines of communication open between the public and the police and fire departments.

On her campaign's Facebook page, Wilson cites quality city services, public safety and economic development as her top priorities.

Repairing sidewalks, grading alleys on a regular basis, and resolving water and sewer issues are areas of focus for Wilson, along with gaining grants to boost public safety resources, and advocating for small businesses.

Pierce-Williams cites infrastructure work — including streets, sidewalks and sewers — as a top priority on her campaign's Facebook page. Also, she said, "We deserve a Calumet City where all residents feel safe and secure no matter who they are."

Ward 4

Alderman Ramonde D. Williams, seeking his third term, and Arthur Mingo are on the ballot.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Williams works as a Cook County sheriff's deputy.