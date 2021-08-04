Calumet City council approves balanced, $49 million budget

CALUMET CITY — With an assist from pandemic relief aid from the state of Illinois, Calumet City aldermen have approved a budget that is both balanced and includes $12 million more in revenue and spending than the previous one.

Mayor Thaddeus Jones' first budget is for fiscal 2021-22 and carries a $49 million price tag. It passed last week by a 5-1 vote with one abstention. Council members Monet Wilson, DeAndre Tillman, Ramonde Williams, DeJuan Gardner and Anthony Smith voted in favor, James "JR" Patton voted no and Michael Navarrete voted present.

Jones said that when he was sworn in May 1 as the first black mayor in a city whose population is 74% black, there was a $2.8 million deficit.

"From May 1 to July 1, we closed that gap and completely erased the deficit," Jones said.

Though state money helped balance the budget, Jones said that wasn't the only factor. Among others, he cited aggressively pursuing grants, retooling the invoice system to allow for better accounting, cutting overtime in the public works and fire departments and trimming health care costs by $350,000.

Jones also said the annual expenses for the city's legal team are down to $1 million from $2.8 million under the previous administration.