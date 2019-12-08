The Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded more than $1 million in state grants Thursday for education, recreation, water quality and habitat restoration projects along Lake Michigan, including several in the bi-state Calumet Region.
"The Coastal Management Grant Program is an investment in the future through which we will all benefit," said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.
"These projects will empower communities, educational institutions, non-profits, and park and forest preserve districts to improve our coastal resources and engage local youth and adults in protecting and enjoying Lake Michigan."
The grants to Calumet Region projects are:
- $150,000 to the Forest Preserves of Cook County to hire 10 high school students to work on restoration, public engagement and recreation activities at Beaubien Woods, and to fund coastal wetlands improvements and bird walks at Burnham Prairie Nature Preserve and Eggers Grove.
- $97,035 to the Chicago Public Schools to continue the Calumet Is My Back Yard environmental education and service-learning program, operated in conjunction with Chicago's Field Museum and the Dunes Learning Center in Porter. The grant will enable high school biology teachers to implement projects specifically focused on coastal habitat restoration.
- $93,982 to the Chicago Park District to fund the restoration of 10.3 acres of native woodlands and wetlands adjacent to the side-stream elevated pool aeration system in the Calumet River near Torrence Avenue.
- $90,000 to the Field Museum to develop environmental education and recreation programs, along with local heritage displays and a natural gathering space at Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve.
- $89,120 to the National Audubon Society to promote wetlands and lakeshore habitat on Chicago's southeast side, establish a monitoring program for Calumet wetlands and deploy ambassadors to advocate for healthy watersheds.
- $55,000 to the Active Transportation Alliance for a study of potential pedestrian and bicycle access improvements across Lake Calumet to better connect Big Marsh Park with Pullman and the Pullman Trail.
- $25,000 to Friends of the Forest Preserves to raise awareness of Whistler Woods, encourage more volunteers to care for the preserves and develop culturally relevant recreation events.
- $10,000 to the Chicago Academy of Sciences and Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum to support new survey route mapping by citizen scientists in the Calumet Region and outreach events addressing biodiversity.
- $10,000 to the Dunes Learning Center to fund the Mighty Acorns summer program that uses overnight camping to connect urban youth with local ecosystems.