The Calumet Township trustee’s office has retained prominent Gary attorney Clorius Lay to monitor legislative efforts downstate, a move one township board member is calling a “waste of taxpayer money.”
Lay revealed his working relationship with the trustee’s office at a public meeting in early March, according to Township Board President Darren Washington.
At that meeting, Lay discussed representing the trustee’s office in matters relating to a bill in the Statehouse that would allow Griffith to form its own township and complete its secession from Calumet Township.
“I was shocked when I found out that (Lay) had been hired as legal counsel,” Washington told The Times on Friday.
Washington said he was surprised by the hiring for two reasons — Lay’s contentious history with the township trustee’s office and the fact that the Indiana Township Association already is working the Griffith secession issue on behalf of Calumet Township.
As a township board member in 2014, Lay sued former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin for giving taxpayer-funded take-home cars to her staff and other questionable administrative spending. He also has had public spats with current Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson, suing her office over unpaid legal work for the previous administration and criticizing her taxpayer-funded junket to Aruba in 2017.
Reached for comment Friday, Lay confirmed he has been retained by the Calumet Township trustee’s office. He declined to elaborate on the nature of his work or the financial terms of his contract with the township.
Lay’s hiring comes as the trustee’s office is embroiled in a legislative battle to keep the town of Griffith under Calumet Township authority. Last year, Griffith voters approved a referendum to split from Calumet Township, largely over frustration with sending millions of dollars in property taxes to the township while receiving a tiny fraction of poor relief services in return.
After the secession vote, Griffith sought to join either St. John or North townships, but both bids were rejected. That left Griffith to partner with newly elected state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, to introduce a bill that would allow the town to administer its own township services.
While Washington opposes Griffith’s efforts to break away, he said hiring Lay to work the issue was unnecessary because Calumet Township already pays dues to the ITA for that very purpose. He further questioned why Robinson hired a known critic of her administration when the township already has legal counsel and lawmakers in the statehouse working to defeat Chyung’s bill.
“The township already paid Clorius something like $40,000 in a lawsuit,” Washington said. “Now you’re going to give him more money for something he can’t help you with?”
“That is absolutely ridiculous,” he added.
Robinson did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Lay’s hiring by press time.
For Washington, contracting with Lay is one of several questionable decisions Robinson has made since becoming township trustee in 2015.
“My problem is not with (her) management of core services; my problem is some bad decisions on how money is being spent,” he said, citing Robinson’s Aruba conference and her handling of the Griffith secession issue.
As for Lay, Washington said the lawyer, who is running for an at-large seat on the Gary City Council, “should know better” than to be receiving taxpayer money from the governmental body where he used to work.
“Residents need to take note of this,” Washington said. “It reeks of cronyism and corruption, and it has to stop.”