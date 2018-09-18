LaPorte County Commissioner candidates Sheila Brillson and Connie Gramarossa have traded jabs over plans for the future of the closed landfill at the southern edge of Michigan City.
Democrat Brillson, a former Michigan City mayor, accused Gramarossa, appointed to the board of commissioners in May, and fellow Republican Richard Mrozinski of approving a confidential agreement with Waste Management Inc. over redevelopment of the former Deercroft landfill.
The vote came at the commissioners' last meeting.
“When I got up to ask for the memorandum of understanding, I was told I could get a copy after the meeting, after the vote,” Brillson said.
“This garbage dump has a history of mismanagement and public health issues — and as any longtime LaPorte County resident will recall — this same site once gave Michigan City and LaPorte County an unwelcome reputation for trash-filled trees and a putrid stench that could be smelled for miles in every direction,” Brillson said in a statement released by her attorney, Michael Bergerson. The landfill was closed in 2002.
Brillson said Gramarossa and Mrozinski rejected her calls for transparency and further review.
Gramarossa sent The Times a copy of the memorandum of understanding between Waste Management and the commissioners.
The agreement allows the county to explore options for redeveloping the site for recreational purposes but doesn’t say what those uses might be.
That’s because there are no specific plans for the site, Gramarossa said. The commissioners are simply investigating options, and the agreement is needed to see what portions of the former landfill might be suitable and for what purposes.
"We do not have vendors. We do not have anything on the site,” she said.
Gramarossa pointed to examples of landfills elsewhere that have been turned into golf courses and other recreational uses.
“We have example after example after example of places that they have redeveloped into a good community place,” Gramarossa said.
Democrat Dr. Vidya Kora has been working on this project for three years, Gramarossa said.
“I support responsible repurposing of sites like Deercroft, which can result in positive community benefits — if they are planned carefully and transparently,” Brillson said. “And I applaud our planning department’s hard work on this proposal. But secretive agreements are no way to run county government.”
The commissioners voted 2-1 on the memorandum of understanding, with Kora voting against it. The board should have first obtained a legal opinion from expert environmental counsel, Brillson said.
Brillson wanted the county to hire her attorney, Gramarossa said, but Kora had consulted the county attorney.
“Transparency is my issue. Taxpayers need to know that as elected officials, you are doing the public’s business,” Brillson said.
After presentations are made, and before the board votes, the public should have a chance for input, she said. Limiting the public comment to the beginning or end of the meeting doesn’t allow the public to ask well-informed questions, she said.
If she’s elected, Brillson said, she will work to make agendas and pertinent documents available to the public ahead of time.
Benefits of redeveloping a portion of the landfill include additional income if vendors are interested in operating recreational facilities at the site and beautification of the area, as well as additional recreational areas for LaPorte County, Gramarossa said.