PORTAGE — The city's clerk-treasurer race pits a private accountant against the chief of staff with Portage Township government.
Republican Deborah Lee, 56, is running against 39-year-old Democrat Nina Rivas.
Lee, who works for a certified public accounting firm in Portage, said she is running for clerk-treasurer because she believes the spot should be filled by an accountant.
"The clerk treasurer's office is the backbone of the financial operations of our city, not only paying bills but creating budgets, tracking grant opportunities and preparing reports and reconciliations that get audited by the state every year," she said. "I think that my accounting background lays the groundwork for a good clerk treasurer that can manage these duties."
Rivas said her interest in local government was sparked several years ago when concerns over a neglected township park went unaddressed and a community cleanup effort was organized.
"We got involved because we wanted to make a difference," she said. "I am running for clerk-treasurer for that same reason. I believe my qualifications and passion for good government can make a difference in the city. That is why I am running."
Lee said her main priority is establishing internal controls in the clerk-treasurer's office.
"There needs to be a system in place that reassures our residents that money is being spent in the best interest of the city and our residents," she said.
She also intends to assure open communication between the clerk-treasurer's office and the other departments in city government. She would also like to build a more user-friendly and informational website that would allow residents to pay their utility bills and review the city's use of money.
"This will enable them to see the accountability of our city's finances and allow them to make suggestions to help improve the city and keep it growing," Lee said. "This is our city and we all have a responsibility to contribute to its success and growth."
Rivas said her top priority is to comply with guidelines and procedures set forth by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
"For well over a decade, the city has had somewhat of a 'black eye' audit report on file with the SBoA," she said.
She also intends to help address the city's financial concerns by "stretching current income, prioritizing spending, and finding alternative funding sources. Working with city officials to create a grant coordinator position will help facilitate this."
Rivas also intends to improve transparency and public oversight by easing access to public records and city proceedings.
"Increased citizen engagement is important for the overall well-being of the city," she said. "I believe it will reduce the level of distrust and will be an effective tool to educate citizens about governmental activities."
Lee said what distinguishes her from her opponent is that she is a lifelong city resident, who is deeply committed to the city's success.
"I have a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with 30 years of accounting experience," she said. "I have extensive experience in financial reporting and governmental filings. All of which make for a good clerk treasurer."
Rivas said what sets her apart is that she is qualified to lead a department of government.
"Government is complicated," she said. "Legislation changes every year. You're constantly continuing your education. Government is fluid. The role of the Clerk-Treasurer runs parallel to my duties at the township."
Lee said she was appointed to the city's park board in December and volunteers at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church.
Rivas, who serves as an elected precinct committeewoman, said she has served on several boards and is currently a member of the board of directors at the Portage Township YMCA and the Friends of Portage Township Foundation.