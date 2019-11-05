LAKE STATION — Bill Carroll believes Lake Station has a brighter future ahead, and he will be heavily involved in moving the city in that direction.
Unofficial results show Carroll, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Cynthia Robbins in Tuesday’s mayoral race.
Carroll was surrounded by other Democrats and supporters as he watched results posted in City Hall. Cheers and applause filled the community room as the vote totals grew larger.
“I’m extremely happy with the outcome,” he said.
Carroll said the voters “made the right choice” in selecting him to succeed Mayor Christopher Anderson, who didn’t pursue a second term in office.
Carroll said he ran a “clean and factual campaign,” and he believes that contributed to the support he received during Tuesday’s general election.
He said “there are a lot of great things in the future” for Lake Station, and his goals for the city include enhancing infrastructure.
“By the end of my first year, I want to pave all the streets,” Carroll said.
With the help of a state Community Crossings matching grant, Lake Station already is planning for about $2 million in paving projects in 2020, Carroll said.
With that funding, the city will first focus on addressing Lake Station’s main thoroughfares. Carroll said the municipality will then target side streets in need of resurfacing.
He also plans to focus on bringing economic development and redevelopment projects to Lake Station.
Carroll said the city has created a tax increment financing district to capture funding for economic development endeavors.
It will be about two years before the TIF begins generating funding. When it becomes available, it can support infrastructure enhancements and other projects.
Like many other officials, Carroll believes the water utility sale will bring financial stability to Lake Station by allowing the city to pay off larger debts.
Carroll has been gaining more experience with the city in recent months.
In June he was hired by the city as a consultant to handle a variety of tasks, such as public relations activities, planning public strategy, human resources issues, assisting with budget preparation and other services requested by the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
Prior to taking the part-time consultant position, Carroll was the director of daily operations at the Lake Station Ace Hardware location.
Carroll said he has long been involved in civic groups in Lake Station, including the FIGHT organization and the Lake Station Lions Club.
He said he will continue to be active with those groups, and he's also in the midst of attending a local firefighting academy so he can become a volunteer firefighter in the city.