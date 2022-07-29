'Catastrophic' cuts to public services ahead if Legislature fails to address tax issue

Loud debates over abortion policy and tax rebates so far have dominated this year's rare special session of the Indiana General Assembly.

But amid competing groups of protesters at the Statehouse, a number of Northwest Indiana officials quietly are working to fix a seemingly minor tax issue that will have a huge impact on several Region taxing districts if left unaddressed.

The issue stems from a Sept. 22, 2021, Indiana Supreme Court ruling that ordered the property tax assessment for Southlake Mall to revert to its 2010 amount from the considerably higher valuations applied to the mall for the 2011-2014 tax years.

As a result of the assessment change, the mall is owed a property tax refund totaling approximately $19 million from Lake County, Ross Township, City of Hobart, Merrillville Community School Corp., Lake County Public Library District and Lake County Solid Waste District.

Records show the largest share of the mall tax refund is due from Hobart and Merrillville schools, which under current state law must be paid soon as single, lump sum.

Lake County officials said Thursday neither the city nor the school district likely has sufficient cash on hand to cover the payment, and forcing them to shift funds from other needs will cause "catastrophic" impacts to public services.

"I could see this really hurting each of the taxing entities," said Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland. "Police would be affected, fire would be affected, any kind of quality of life services would be affected."

To prevent that pain, local officials are urging the Legislature to change a single date in the Indiana Code to 2010 from 2014, which would allow the affected taxing districts to repay the money to the mall over a 5- to 10-year period as a credit against future property taxes, instead of immediately in cash.

A 2020 state law authorized the alternative method of repayment of large property tax refunds for assessments made after Dec. 31, 2014. It's not currently available for the mall case because the relevant reassessment occurred in 2011.

"If these legislators would think about the impact of this to their towns, that should be a no-brainer," Dernulc said.

The Lake County Council voted 6-0 Thursday to adopt a resolution supporting the efforts of Hobart and Merrillville schools to persuade state lawmakers to change the statute to allow for a longer repayment period.

Multiple Northwest Indiana legislators confirmed to The Times they're aware of the issue, and working it, but all the uncertainty over both the abortion and tax rebate proposals make it difficult to predict how things will turn out.