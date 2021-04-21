Cedar Lake adopts sustainability plan, looks ahead to various improvement projects

With Cedar Lake growing, Niemeyer noted the town has been able to increase its debt limit, which will help fund the projects.

A new municipal complex won't be a small project, Niemeyer said, later telling The Times the city is looking to finance the project through the build-operate-transfer statute under state law.

"This town hall has served its purpose, but we are busting apart here," Niemeyer said.

"When it rains heavy, (Police Chief) Bill (Fisher) has the Ohio River carving its way through the police station, and we know that Chief Wilkening has experienced quite a bit of deterioration in the fire department over the last decade, and it's not going to magically get better."

Niemeyer added the project isn't about "building the Taj Mahal to government, this is about putting together something that serves the citizens for the next 50 years."

The council president later told The Times Tuesday's presentation "was about laying the foundation (and) getting us started. It's enough talk."

When it comes to the lake ecosystem restoration, the town is looking to dredge the lake, "to have some clean, clear water instead of dark green water," Ward 2 Councilman John Foreman told The Times.