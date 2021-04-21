 Skip to main content
Cedar Lake adopts sustainability plan, looks ahead to various improvement projects
urgent

The Cedar Lake Town Council holds a meeting Tuesday at Cedar Lake Town Hall. The council adopted a sustainability plan for the town during the meeting, which outlines financial plans and projects for the town through 2025. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — The town is looking to launch various capital improvement projects in the coming years. 

During a Tuesday meeting, the Cedar Lake Town Council received a presentation of the town's 2021 sustainability plan, which provides a look at the town's finances and project plans through 2025. 

A $5.5 million lake ecosystem clean up, which would be funded partially through a bond, as well as improvements to the Morse Street corridor, Parrish Avenue from West 133rd to West 137th avenues; and Lakeshore Drive are included in the plan. 

Two new full-time police officers, one in 2023 and another in 2025, and a new full-time firefighter in 2024 also are proposed in the plan. 

Town Council President Randy Niemeyer said the sustainability plan doesn't mean the projects are set in stone, but noted the plan will act as a guide for the town. 

"It's definitely going to be an extremely useful tool for us, and I hope that it helps guide us for many years to come," Niemeyer said. 

Niemeyer also presented four projects — some were included in the plan — which he said he hopes to bring before the council for action in the near future. 

The projects include neighborhood reconstructions, a new municipal complex, lake ecosystem restoration and parks and recreation work, with hopes of building an athletic complex. 

With Cedar Lake growing, Niemeyer noted the town has been able to increase its debt limit, which will help fund the projects. 

Following George Floyd's death, multiple Region municipalities saw social protests and unrest among community members. Here's a recap of the fallout.

A new municipal complex won't be a small project, Niemeyer said, later telling The Times the city is looking to finance the project through the build-operate-transfer statute under state law. 

"This town hall has served its purpose, but we are busting apart here," Niemeyer said.

"When it rains heavy, (Police Chief) Bill (Fisher) has the Ohio River carving its way through the police station, and we know that Chief Wilkening has experienced quite a bit of deterioration in the fire department over the last decade, and it's not going to magically get better." 

Niemeyer added the project isn't about "building the Taj Mahal to government, this is about putting together something that serves the citizens for the next 50 years." 

The council president later told The Times Tuesday's presentation "was about laying the foundation (and) getting us started. It's enough talk." 

When it comes to the lake ecosystem restoration, the town is looking to dredge the lake, "to have some clean, clear water instead of dark green water," Ward 2 Councilman John Foreman told The Times. 

The Town Council adopted the sustainability plan 5-1. Member Robert Carnahan, who asked the plan be deferred, voted no. Member Colleen Schieben was absent. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

