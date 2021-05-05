Cedar Lake gets feet wet with lake eco-restoration project

CEDAR LAKE — A new and exciting chapter was opened for Cedar Lake Tuesday, town officials and residents agreed.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Cedar Lake Town Council heard a presentation on its Cedar Lake Eco-Restoration program, which has been years in the making, and took a step toward getting the project off the ground within the next year.
The council unanimously approved a $387,513 engineering agreement for the project, which was met with applause from the crowd.
Jedd Anderson, vice president of Christopher B. Burke Engineering, said the firm has completed a study of the lake, where sediment was sampled and the depths of the lake was evaluated compared to the depth of the sediment.
Anderson said when all is said and done, more than 350,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the lake.
The $5.5 million project includes design and permitting; construction of a sediment de-watering facility; construction of a new pipe-sleave through CSX railroad embankment for the slurry pipe; replacement of a pipe and repair of the pond outlet within the Lake County Parks property; dredging of the lake and management of the de-watering facility; and the de-construction or restoration of the de-watering facility and pipeline route.
Over the next 10 months, the project will be designed and permits will be obtained, with the goal to begin dredging the lake in March 2022, which would occur again in 2023 and 2024, Anderson said.
"When we are done with this dredging project, there still will be organic sediments in the deeper parts of the lake," Anderson said. "There may be a desire at that time to do what's called an alum treatment, that's a chemical that would lock up the phosphorus in those sediments."
Anderson noted the alum treatment is on the schedule because the Indiana Department of Resources is interested in a fish restoration project on the lake, which would remove non-native and invasive species of fish in the lake and replace them with native fish.
The alum treatment would need to be complete prior to the fishery restoration, Anderson said.
Town Council President Randy Niemeyer presented a timeline for the project, which includes opening bids for the project in January 2022 and awarding bids in February 2022, with work to begin March 2022.
"This is a project that we've taken on ourselves because of what was going on through the federal project was kind of high in the sky, it was reaching for a pot of gold," Niemeyer said.
"Really it's thanks to the people of this community that this is even possible right now. There's been a lot of folks that have moved in here. The growth of the community has contributed greatly to our financial ability to fund this."
He later added: “We don’t need another generation passing without getting this done."
Niemeyer noted the town is trying to complete the project with little to no impact on property tax rates, with plans to fund a "good portion" of the project through a tax increment financing revenue bond.
Ward 2 Councilman John Foreman called Tuesday a “great day for future generations,” with 25-30 years of work going into the project, and thanked all those who worked to see the lake dredging through.
"What makes this lake really unique, not just to all of us, but even to the Army Corps. of Engineers, was it's a glacial lake, and we have our own watershed," Foreman said. "So essentially, it's a storm water basin for many of the acres that surround it."
County and state leaders presented Tuesday lauded the town’s efforts and pledged to help the town in any way they could.
The Cedar Lake Enhancement Association has launched a GoFundMe for the project, which can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/cedarlakeenhancementassociationinc.