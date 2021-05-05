Cedar Lake gets feet wet with lake eco-restoration project

"When we are done with this dredging project, there still will be organic sediments in the deeper parts of the lake," Anderson said. "There may be a desire at that time to do what's called an alum treatment, that's a chemical that would lock up the phosphorus in those sediments."

Anderson noted the alum treatment is on the schedule because the Indiana Department of Resources is interested in a fish restoration project on the lake, which would remove non-native and invasive species of fish in the lake and replace them with native fish.

The alum treatment would need to be complete prior to the fishery restoration, Anderson said.

Town Council President Randy Niemeyer presented a timeline for the project, which includes opening bids for the project in January 2022 and awarding bids in February 2022, with work to begin March 2022.

"This is a project that we've taken on ourselves because of what was going on through the federal project was kind of high in the sky, it was reaching for a pot of gold," Niemeyer said.