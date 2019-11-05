CROWN POINT — Pending a shift in voting, the Cedar Lake Town Council appears headed for an all-Republican group.
Democrat Mary Joan Dickson, a former parks director who has served on several town boards, had an early 52-47% lead against incumbent Republican Rick Sharpe in the race for Ward 7. However, by 7:22 p.m., those percentages were reversed and Sharpe was holding the lead.
Sharpe, seeking his second council term, cited public safety and infrastructure as key issues, noting Cedar Lake’s high state ranking for safety. Dickson also pointed to public safety, citing a need for increased pay for police and fire.
In the only other contested Town Council race, incumbent John C. Foreman, a Republican had increased his advantage by 62-37% over Steven Rudzinski, an Independent.
Foreman, going for his fourth term, said the town has a plan in place for infrastructure, including storm sewers. He called for a more diverse tax base by drawing new and larger businesses to the community. A retired police officer, Rudzinski cited infrastructure issues, adding low pay for police and fire.
Elsewhere, Jennifer N. Sandberg ran uncontested for clerk-treasurer, as did council candidates Ralph J. Miller in Ward 4 and Colleen D. Schieben in Ward 6. All three are Republicans.
Those running for Cedar Lake Town Council are voted upon as at-large candidates, then assigned a ward.