Challenger Jada Curry ousts four-term incumbent Lynwood mayor Eugene Williams in Democratic primary

Lynwood Trustee Jada Curry was dealing with a variety of emotions after her apparent victory over four-term incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

With six of seven precincts reporting on the Cook County Clerk's election results web page, Curry had 54% of the vote to Williams' 46%.

"I'm thrilled," Curry said. "I'm still a little in shock. But I am mostly thrilled that the residents of Lynwood used their voice to bring about the change they deserve."

Curry said she began Election Day at 5:45 a.m., making her rounds to talk to voters.

"Every single individual I spoke to — they were ready for something different," she said.

Curry said her first priority after taking over will be "taking a deep dive into the inner workings of the village, looking at the financials, going through a forensic audit, sitting (down) with existing employees to understand their roles."

Curry said she first started to consider making a mayoral bid "maybe a month or two into my term as trustee. I was concerned about the meetings, that information wasn't being shared, the lack of transparency."