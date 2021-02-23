Challenger Jada Curry ousts four-term incumbent Lynwood mayor Eugene Williams in Democratic primary

Lynwood Trustee Jada Curry was dealing with a variety of emotions after her apparent victory over four-term incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
With six of seven precincts reporting on the Cook County Clerk's election results web page, Curry had 54% of the vote to Williams' 46%.
"I'm thrilled," Curry said. "I'm still a little in shock. But I am mostly thrilled that the residents of Lynwood used their voice to bring about the change they deserve."
Curry said she began Election Day at 5:45 a.m., making her rounds to talk to voters.
"Every single individual I spoke to — they were ready for something different," she said.
Curry said her first priority after taking over will be "taking a deep dive into the inner workings of the village, looking at the financials, going through a forensic audit, sitting (down) with existing employees to understand their roles."
Curry said she first started to consider making a mayoral bid "maybe a month or two into my term as trustee. I was concerned about the meetings, that information wasn't being shared, the lack of transparency."
The other members of Curry's slate also were leading, again with six of seven precincts reporting.
Incumbent Clerk Karen Wingfield-Bond was leading Melisa Taylor by a margin of 56% to 44%.
In the race for three trustee ballot spots in the April general election, Curry allies Rolanda "R.M." Clark (20.3%), Randall K. Blakey (18.7%) and David Lilly (17.4%) were ahead of Williams allies Kirk D. Marshall (15.3%), Rich Stephens (14.2%) and Charles Henri (14.1%). Stephens and Marshall are incumbent trustees.
Calumet City
The result of the mayoral race between incumbent Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush and state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, who is also a former trustee, was unclear Tuesday night.
Jones had been removed from the primary ballot by a municipal election board in the wake of a November referendum that barred mayoral candidates who also held an office created by the Illinois constitution. The board's ruling was upheld by a Cook County Circuit Court judge before being overturned on appeal, restoring Jones to the ballot. That appellate court decision has been appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court.
But on Tuesday, the county clerk's results page listed Markiewicz Qualkinbush as the only candidate in the mayoral race.
In aldermanic races, challenger Monet S. Wilson held a large lead over Ward 2 incumbent Mary Beth Swibes and Yvette "Tekie" Pierce-Williams; Ward 4 incumbent Ramonde D. Williams was cruising to an easy win over challenger Arthur Mingo; Ward 6 incumbent James "JR" Patton was locked in a tight battle with challenger Marlon Haywood with Christel R. Johnson trailing far behind; and Ward 7 incumbent Anthony Smith was an apparent winner over Miacole S. Nelson.
Other races
In a four-way mayoral contest in Dolton, challenger Tiffany A. Henyard held a lead over incumbent Riley H. Rogers and current trustee Andrew Holmes with Robert Shaw trailing far behind.
Incumbent Riverdale Mayor Lawrence L. Jackson easily defeated challenger Deyon L. Dean.