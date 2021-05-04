Challenger seeks recount of 13-vote loss in Burnham mayoral election

BURNHAM — Challenger Antwon Russell has asked for a discovery recount after official results showed him losing the town's mayoral election to incumbent Robert Polk by 13 votes.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough released certified results last week showing Polk with 384 votes, or 50.9%, to 371, or 49.1%, for Russell in the April 6 general election.

Russell noted Yarbrough's decision to extend voting for an extra hour at one of the town's polling places, Thornton Township Precinct 99 at Burnham Community Center on Torrence Avenue, because it opened late.

He said some voters who wanted to register and vote on election day were turned away. Russell also said when some judges did not show up, replacements were hired who had ties to the town's current elected officials.

Russell said a date for the recount is expected to be determined by the end of the week.

"They don't have that many votes to recount, it won't take that long," he said.

Russell noted the turnout in Burnham — 26.9% — significantly outpaced that of neighboring towns with contested races. Burnham also had contests for village clerk and trustee.