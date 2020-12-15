Challenges pending to successful outcome of Gary schools referendum

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections is continuing to weigh whether to investigate claims of improper spending in support of the Gary schools referendum approved by voters at the Nov. 3 election.

Gary resident George Rogge has filed multiple complaints with the county election board alleging the Gary Community School Corp. sent mailers encouraging voter registration that lacked required disclosures, and improperly used district resources to encourage a "yes" vote on the temporary property tax hike.

Rogge's complaints, however, specifically cite provisions of Indiana education law, not election law, prompting school district attorney Alfredo Estrada to urge the board to throw them out.

Estrada said the county election board only has the authority to investigate election law violations contained in Title 3 of the Indiana Code.

He said Rogge must turn to other venues, such as the county courts or the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, if he wants to pursue remedies for alleged violations of the education statutes contained in Title 20 of the Indiana Code.

"This board is not the proper board, or court, to hear any alleged allegations under Title 20 because your jurisdiction is limited to Title 3," Estrada said.